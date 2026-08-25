Alice Raises $140M to Make Sure AI Does Exactly What It's Supposed to Do

Trusted by Anthropic, Google, and Cohere, Alice brings nearly a decade of real-world adversarial intelligence to frontier AI - and is approaching $100M in ARR.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Alice, an AI trust, safety, and security company, today announced a $140 million funding round led by the Apax Digital Funds, with participation from MoreTech and Phoenix Financial, alongside existing investors Resolute Ventures, Grove Ventures, CRV, Highland Europe, Vintage Investments, Norwest, NFX and Claltech. The round brings total funding to $280 million. Apax Digital will join the company's board.

There are infinite ways to break an AI system, and you cannot defend against what you have never seen. Since its inception, Alice has tracked how malicious actors exploit the world's largest digital platforms, building a proprietary dataset of real-world attacks. Today the company uses that intelligence to predict and prevent attacks on AI systems.

As AI security has become a core requirement for labs and enterprises, demand for Alice's platform has accelerated. The company is approaching $100 million in ARR, with its AI business growing more than 500% over the past two years. Alice is home to one of the world's largest AI security research labs, where more than 150 researchers study how AI systems can be manipulated or fail, and how to stop it. Alice protects more than 3 billion people online and works with 8 of the 10 leading AI model labs.

As enterprises give AI systems access to real data, real tools, and the ability to act on their own, the cost of a system stepping outside its intended scope rises with it. The International AI Safety Report 2026, written by more than 100 experts, found that even well-defended models can still be broken at a high rate, with new attack techniques emerging faster than defenses can close them. The independent research organization METR has catalogued dozens of incidents in which AI agents acted beyond the scope they were given, in some cases attempting to conceal it from human oversight.

"There are infinite ways to break an AI, and you can't defend against something you've never seen," said Noam Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Alice. "We spent nearly a decade learning exactly how people abuse technology at the scale of billions, first on the world's largest platforms and now on the models those same people are probing. We are very quickly democratizing capabilities before we've democratized the defenses. This round is about closing that gap."

Alice works across the full lifecycle of an AI system. Before a model is released, Alice's researchers work with frontier labs, including Anthropic, Google, and Cohere, simulating malicious prompts and agentic tasks to surface unpredictable behavior and harden models against jailbreaks and prompt injection. Once a model is live, Alice helps enterprises deploy it safely by closing the gap between the model's built-in safeguards and each organization's own requirements. Enterprises define company-specific policies, simulate attacks to uncover compliance risks, data leaks and unintended behavior, and monitor inputs and outputs in real time.

Alice built this expertise over nearly a decade tracking fraud, extremism, coordinated manipulation, and other adversarial behavior across the open web. That work produced Rabbit Hole, the world's largest dataset of real-world adversarial and harmful content, which lets Alice recognize attack patterns in AI systems that it has already seen elsewhere. The same technology protects more than three billion people across platforms including Google, Meta, TikTok, and Amazon.

"Just as the cloud platform shift created a new category of security, the AI platform shift is opening a rapidly growing attack surface that will only widen as enterprises roll out agents. As adversaries increasingly use AI, defenders can turn to Alice for model testing and guardrails built on the largest proprietary data asset of adversarial techniques. We are excited to partner with Noam and the team as Alice defines the category," said Patrick Kane, Partner at Apax Digital.

"The world's most sophisticated technology companies choose Alice because its defenses learn: attacks observed in the wild seed the tests, the tests tune the guardrails, and model behavior in production feeds back into both. The loop gets stronger with every observed attack and every new customer," added Eric Levine, Vice President at Apax Digital.

Alice will use the funding to further advance its AI platform, deepening the technology that tests, defends, and monitors AI models across their lifecycle; expand the team behind Rabbit Hole so the dataset keeps pace with attacks that evolve daily; and scale its go-to-market organization serving foundation model labs and enterprises building with AI.

About Alice

Alice, formerly ActiveFence, is a trust, safety, and security company built for the AI era. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv, the company is home to one of the world's largest AI security research labs, with more than 150 researchers dedicated to understanding how AI systems can be manipulated, misbehave, or fail. Alice works with 8 of the 10 leading AI model labs and safeguards more than 3 billion people across the world's largest online platforms. Its platform is powered by Rabbit Hole, the world's largest dataset of adversarial and harmful content. Learn more at alice.io .

Contact Information:

Yuval Porat

Yuval@tellny.com

SOURCE: Alice

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/alice-raises-140m-to-make-sure-ai-does-exactly-what-its-supposed-1210967