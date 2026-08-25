Magnifi Financial Ranked No. 1 for Commercial Lending Growth in the Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal ranks Magnifi fastest-growing credit union for commercial lending

MELROSE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Magnifi Financial Credit Union has been ranked No. 1 on the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2026 list of the fastest-growing Twin Cities credit unions by commercial lending.

The annual list ranks credit unions based on year-over-year dollar growth in commercial lending, using National Credit Union Administration filings as of March 31, 2026.

"Business owners want a financial partner who understands their goals and is there when they need them," said Chuck Friederichs, CEO of Magnifi Financial. "Our team takes the time to get to know each business and find the right approach for them. We're grateful that more businesses are choosing to work with Magnifi, and we're proud of what that says about the relationships our employees are building every day."

Magnifi works with businesses of all sizes, offering commercial lending, business deposit accounts, treasury management and other financial services. Its Commercial Officers work directly with business members to understand their needs and help them plan for what's next.

The Business Journal reported that Twin Cities-area credit unions included in its analysis held a combined $3.76 billion in commercial loans as of March 31, 2026, up 5.5% from the previous year.

"Being ranked No. 1 is something our team can be proud of," Friederichs said. "More importantly, it means we're helping more businesses invest, expand and move their plans forward."

About Magnifi Financial

Magnifi Financial is a member-owned credit union serving individuals, families and businesses across Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. With $2.6 billion in assets, Magnifi offers personal and business banking, lending, mortgages and wealth management services. Founded in 1939, Magnifi is Minnesota's fourth-largest credit union and remains focused on building strong relationships and supporting the communities it serves.

Magnifi is committed to building up shared communities, making financial solutions easy and simple, earning members' trust and respect through expertise, and doing what is right for the entire membership.

Website: mymagnifi.org

Facebook: @mymagnifi

Instagram: @mymagnifi

LinkedIn: @magnifi-financial-credit-union

https://blog.mymagnifi.org/magnifi-financial-ranked-no.-1-for-commercial-lending-growth-in-the-twin-cities

Ross Bloomquist

Chief Experience Officer

888.330.8482

Ross.Bloomquist@mymagnifi.org

SOURCE: Magnifi Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/magnifi-financial-ranked-no.-1-for-commercial-lending-growth-in-the-1211392