Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTCID: BBLC) today provided shareholders with a comprehensive corporate update outlining the Company's strategic transformation over the past year and management's continued objective of positioning BBLC for a future application to the OTCQB Venture Market operated by OTC Markets Group.

Over the last twelve months, Blockchain Loyalty Corp. has undertaken one of the most significant operational transitions in its history.

Building upon the Company's previous operations, management has focused on developing an integrated technology ecosystem designed to create long-term shareholder value through proprietary software, artificial intelligence, fintech infrastructure, and scalable enterprise platforms.

The Company believes these efforts establish a stronger operational foundation while positioning BBLC to pursue larger strategic opportunities as the business continues to mature.

Positioning the Company for the Next Stage of Growth

Management believes that stronger corporate governance, enhanced financial reporting, operational execution and continued technology development are fundamental components of building long-term value for shareholders.

As part of that strategy, Blockchain Loyalty Corp. today engaged Privatco CPA Limited, a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm with experience in U.S. capital markets, to audit the Company's 2024 and 2025 financial statements.

The engagement reflects management's commitment to strengthening the Company's reporting infrastructure as it works toward its long-term objective of seeking an uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, subject to satisfying all applicable listing requirements.

Building a Technology Ecosystem

During the past year, Blockchain Loyalty Corp. has significantly expanded its technology portfolio through the development of proprietary software platforms spanning artificial intelligence, fintech infrastructure, capital markets technology and enterprise software.

Among the Company's initiatives are:

Orvexa Technologies , an institutional-grade fintech platform designed for active investors, licensed professionals and financial institutions.

Capistral , a capital formation and investor discovery platform intended to modernize how companies, investors and advisors connect within the private and public markets.

InfernoGrid, the Company's artificial intelligence and high-performance computing initiative focused on supporting next-generation AI workloads.

Management will provide additional announcements in the coming days and weeks regarding each platform as commercialization initiatives and joint ventures materialize.

Koilink Technologies. Inc - Progress

Blockchain Loyalty Corp. also continues to advance Koilink Technologies Inc., in which BBLC currently holds a 19.9% ownership interest.

Koilink is an advanced capital markets technology platform designed to transform how public companies, private issuers and investors discover, connect and engage with one another. The platform is now approximately 97% complete, with beta testing currently underway as development enters its final stages.

Management believes Koilink represents an important strategic investment within BBLC's broader technology portfolio and intends to pursue commercialization initiatives following completion of testing. Subject to satisfying all applicable requirements, management also intends to pursue an application for Koilink Technologies to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market as the company continues its corporate development.

Continuing to Build Long-Term Value

Over the past year, Blockchain Loyalty Corp. has also completed a comprehensive modernization of its corporate presence, including the launch of a redesigned corporate website that reflects the Company's expanding portfolio of technology initiatives and operating divisions.

Collectively, these initiatives represent management's broader strategy of building an integrated technology ecosystem supported by proprietary intellectual property, disciplined corporate governance, and scalable technology assets.

Accordingly, the Company's priorities remain focused on:

Completing the ongoing PCAOB audit process;

Advancing commercialization of its technology platforms;

Expanding strategic partnerships;

Continuing development of its AI and fintech initiatives;

Increasing long-term enterprise value; and

Positioning Blockchain Loyalty Corp. for a future OTCQB application, subject to satisfying all applicable eligibility requirements.

About Blockchain Loyalty Corp.

Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTCID: BBLC) is a diversified technology and innovation company focused on building and scaling next-generation platforms operating across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, fintech, capital formation, and investor engagement. Through strategic development, acquisitions, and operational leadership, the Company seeks to create long-term shareholder value through a growing portfolio of technology-driven businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information disclosure may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

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Source: Blockchain Loyalty Corp.