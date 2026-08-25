Mesothelioma Hope Interviews MD Anderson Oncologist Dr. Kanwal Raghav on Immunotherapy Advances and the Future of Peritoneal Mesothelioma Treatment

The medical oncologist and peritoneal mesothelioma specialist shares insights on multidisciplinary care, promising results from his phase II immunotherapy trial, and why patients should ask about clinical trials early.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Mesothelioma Hope , a leading online resource providing education, patient advocacy, and support for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, has published a new interview with Dr. Kanwal Raghav, a medical oncologist at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston who specializes in peritoneal mesothelioma and studies new therapies for patients with advanced disease.

The full interview is available at MesotheliomaHope.com .

In the Q&A, Dr. Raghav discusses how treatment for peritoneal mesothelioma has expanded beyond surgery alone, with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and clinical trials now offering more options for patients who don't qualify for surgery. He also shares results from his own phase II trial combining an immunotherapy drug with a targeted therapy, which produced one of the highest response rates reported for this asbestos-related disease.

Key Takeaways From the Interview

Clinical Trials Aren't a Last Resort - Dr. Raghav encourages patients to ask about clinical trials as early as possible, since eligibility criteria can become harder to meet after multiple rounds of treatment.

Multidisciplinary Review Guides Treatment Decisions - At MD Anderson, a team of surgeons, pathologists, and radiologists reviews each case before finalizing a treatment approach, weighing disease burden, overall health, and tumor biology.

Specialized Centers Matter for Rare Cancers - Because peritoneal mesothelioma is so rare, many community oncologists may only see one or two cases in their careers, making a referral to an experienced cancer center an important step.

Combination Immunotherapy Shows Promise - Dr. Raghav's phase II trial of atezolizumab and bevacizumab produced a confirmed response rate of nearly 40%, with some responses lasting more than 10 months.

Better Biomarkers Are Still Needed - Dr. Raghav notes that immunotherapy doesn't work equally well for all patients, and identifying which patients are most likely to benefit remains an active area of research.

"Dr. Raghav's point about asking for clinical trials early really resonates with what we hear from families," said Liz Logan, RN, Oncology Nurse Navigator at Mesothelioma Hope. "So many patients don't realize a trial could be an option until much later in their treatment, and by then some of those doors have already closed. Conversations like this one help us make sure patients know the right questions to ask from day one."

That patient-centered philosophy is one Dr. Raghav says guides his approach to care.

"We want to give patients as many options as possible," said Dr. Raghav.

How Mesothelioma Hope Supports Patients

Mesothelioma Hope's Patient Advocates are available 24/7 to help patients and families:

Connect with mesothelioma specialists and academic cancer centers

Identify clinical trials that match a patient's diagnosis and treatment history

Access free educational guides covering treatment, prognosis, and legal options

Find support groups and financial assistance resources

A free 2026 Mesothelioma Guide is available at www.mesotheliomahope.com/mesothelioma-guide .

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg

(855) 346-6101

chris@mesotheliomahope.com

1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mesothelioma-hope-interviews-md-anderson-oncologist-dr.-kanwal-raghav-on-immun-1203470