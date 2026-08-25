a.i. solutions Announces FreeFlyer 8: A New Foundation for Space Mission Design

Major software release delivers cross-platform capabilities, lightning-fast decoupled visualization, and modernized scripting for the next generation of spaceflight.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / a.i. solutions launches FreeFlyer 8, a revolutionary update to its industry-leading astrodynamics and space mission design software. FreeFlyer 8 builds on more than 250 successful missions and provides what the changing space environment calls for: a completely modernized platform built on true cross-platform access, a revamped scripting environment, decoupled visualization, and multi-dimensional analysis.

Unveiled at the Small Satellite Conference in Salt Lake City, FreeFlyer 8 maintains the spaceflight-proven C++ astrodynamics engine trusted by the US Space Force, NASA, and commercial missions while completely reimagining the user experience and underlying architecture to meet the demands of modern engineering teams.

FreeFlyer 8 introduces a totally decoupled graphics pipeline, allowing the astrodynamics engine to render complex scenarios - like 3D and 4D contours - without throttling performance. As the space domain becomes increasingly congested and missions grow more complex, operators require tools that are not only impeccably accurate but also highly adaptable and blazingly fast.

"For three decades, FreeFlyer has been the mathematical heartbeat behind some of the most critical missions in space history, from the International Space Station to Artemis I, II, and III," said retired USAF Colonel Michael Mason, Chief Product Officer at a.i. solutions.

"With FreeFlyer 8, we aren't changing the high-heritage astrodynamics engine our users trust. Instead, we have rebuilt the foundation around it. We are giving mission teams the modern, agile, and incredibly fast tools they need to design, optimize and operate the next generation of space missions in all orbit regimes."

A major milestone for the software is its new cross-platform capability. FreeFlyer 8 will run natively on Windows, Linux, and macOS, seamlessly integrating into any organization's infrastructure and allowing engineers to work in their preferred environments without emulation or performance loss. Additionally, the update introduces a brand-new parser and code editor reflecting modernized development patterns. This smart scripting environment accelerates the development process, offering advanced syntax highlighting, auto-completion, and error handling, which significantly lowers the learning curve for new team members.

"One of the biggest bottlenecks in mission simulation has always been the visual rendering tying up the computational engine," Mason continued. "In FreeFlyer 8, we have completely decoupled the math from the graphics. Our new non-blocking rendering pipeline means your analysis runs at lightning speed, unobstructed by the visualization. When you pair that with our new 3D, 4D, and contour plotting capabilities, engineers can uncover insights faster than ever before."

FreeFlyer 8 is available now. Current users and interested organizations are encouraged to visit the a.i. solutions booth #1329 at the Small Satellite Conference on August 25 and 26 for a live demonstration or visit ai-solutions.com to register for download access of the latest software.

About a.i. solutions

a.i. solutions is a leader in space mission engineering, flight dynamics, and space domain awareness. For 30 years, the company has provided software and engineering services to NASA, the DoW, and commercial space organizations. Its flagship product, FreeFlyer, is a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software application for space mission design, analysis, and operations.

a.i. solutions, Inc.

Media Contact: Doug Stewart

8910 Astronaut Blvd. Suite 212

Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

(321) 200-1526

www.ai-solutions.com

SOURCE: a.i. solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/a.i.-solutions-announces-freeflyer-8-a-new-foundation-for-space-mission-desig-1209337