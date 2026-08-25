Eudia Accelerates Enterprise AI Transformation with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Legal

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Eudia, the augmented intelligence platform for enterprise legal, contracting, and compliance, today announced a partnership with Google to launch new industry-specific AI capabilities on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Legal.

Eudia's agent scales the legal, contracting, and compliance expertise of an organization's top operators to every team in the enterprise. Built on Google's Agent Development Kit and connected via MCP, Eudia combines a suite of specialized agents with digital twins of domain-scoped institutional knowledge, orchestrated with legal-specific reasoning and access to legal databases. Eudia enables Legal, Compliance, Procurement, and Revenue teams to draft and review contracts, analyze marketing assets for compliance, assess risk across thousands of executed contracts, and manage obligations across the entire company portfolio, giving large enterprises a faster path to trusted, governed legal AI.

In practice, this looks like the following: an employee asks Gemini Enterprise, "We want to ship a feature that infers user location from device signals to personalize pricing. Does this clear our privacy policy and DPA commitments, and which state laws apply if we launch in Texas, Oregon, and Colorado?" Gemini Enterprise securely invokes Eudia, which retrieves the relevant approved policies, applies enterprise legal reasoning, and returns a cited answer linked directly to governing policies and legal databases. If Legal updates the policies, or new regulations or court rulings come into effect, future responses automatically reflect the latest guidance.

"Google Cloud and the Gemini Enterprise platform are at the forefront of applied AI and enterprise work. We're excited by this collaboration and the opportunity to accelerate the way legal, contracting, and compliance gets done at enterprises that leverage Gemini Enterprise. Multiple customers of ours already use Gemini Enterprise, and building the Eudia Agent enables us to meet customers where they're at. This will help them scale that speed and throughput even further with legal-specific reasoning and access to legal databases, turning what used to take days into hours, without sacrificing the rigor that legal teams require," said Ashish Agrawal, Co-Founder and CTO, Eudia.

"As enterprises transition into the agentic era, accelerating domain-specific workflows along with domain-specific reasoning and orchestration is crucial for business velocity. Eudia's integration with Gemini Enterprise gives legal teams the ability to scale their institutional knowledge and automate multi-step contract analysis in hours rather than days," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud.

ABOUT EUDIA

Eudia is the augmented intelligence platform for legal, contracting, and compliance work across the enterprise. Eudia transforms the institutional knowledge trapped in contracts, policies, and regulations into AI that scales expert judgment, automates complex workflows, and accelerates high-stakes decisions, all while maintaining the governance and human oversight that regulated enterprises require. Eudia is trusted by Legal, Compliance, Procurement, and Revenue teams at the world's largest organizations and partners with the world's leading AI labs and enterprise software platforms. Eudia has raised over $100 million from investors including General Catalyst, Floodgate, and Sierra Ventures. Learn more at www.eudia.com.

Media Contact

Ilya Gaidarov, Product Marketing Lead

press@eudia.com

SOURCE: Eudia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eudia-accelerates-enterprise-ai-transformation-with-google-clouds-1211738