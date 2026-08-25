SKIL Introduces New Leaf Blower for Powerful, Versatile Outdoor Cleanup

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / SKIL has launched its new SKIL 40V 650 CFM Leaf Blower, a high-performance cordless solution designed to help homeowners tackle everything from seasonal leaf cleanup to everyday outdoor maintenance with power, control and convenience.

Delivering up to 650 CFM of airflow and 170 MPH airspeed, the new electric blower quickly clears wet leaves, grass clippings, dirt and heavy debris from lawns, patios, sidewalks and driveways-without the noise, maintenance or emissions associated with gas-powered equipment.

"Homeowners and DIYers want outdoor power equipment that delivers the power they need while remaining easy and comfortable to use," said Craig Hanba, vice president, SKIL business segment. "Our new 40V 650 CFM Leaf Blower combines powerful airflow with thoughtful design features that make it just as effective for everyday cleanup tasks as it is for major seasonal projects."

The versatile blower features a variable-speed trigger with Power Boost to provide precise control for delicate landscaping or maximum power for stubborn debris. Meanwhile, a dual handle ergonomic design makes it easier to lift the blower when clearing elevated surfaces and reduces fatigue during extended cleanup sessions.

Beyond traditional yard work, the blower includes a quick-release tube and rubberized stubby nozzle, allowing users to easily switch from clearing large outdoor spaces to precision cleaning in garages, patios, corners and other tight areas. The stubby nozzle also makes the blower effective for drying vehicles without the risk of scratches.

Powered by the SKIL PWR CORE 40 battery platform, the blower is part of a fully compatible system where each battery powers every tool in the SKIL 40V lineup, allowing homeowners to expand their outdoor power equipment collection without purchasing separate battery systems.

The SKIL 40V 650 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower is available in two kit configurations:

BL0650C-15 , including 40V leaf blower, a 6.0Ah PWR CORE 40 battery, 150W Auto PWR JUMP charger, and tapered nozzle.

BL0650C-13, including 40V leaf blower, a 4.0Ah PWR CORE 40 battery, 150W Auto PWR JUMP charger, and tapered nozzle.

To learn more, visit www.skil.com.

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About SKIL

As the inventor of the handheld circular saw, SKIL has been building innovative products for over 100 years. With easy-to-use tools and smart technology, SKIL gives you the power to take on anything. For more information, visit skil.com.

PR Contact:

Emily Passmore, Mower Agency, M: 585.557.1035, epassmore@mower.com

SOURCE: SKIL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/skil-introduces-new-leaf-blower-for-powerful-versatile-outdoor-cleanup-1211801