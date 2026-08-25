Money Metals Exchange: Money Metals Surpasses 1,000 Volunteer Hours in Idaho

Eagle-based precious metals company demonstrates leadership in action through Adopt-A-Highway, park cleanups, and community service

EAGLE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Money Metals Exchange employees have contributed more than 1,000 volunteer man-hours to community projects across Idaho's Treasure Valley. The projects include Adopt-A-Highway cleanups, Eagle City Parks projects, and participation in local events.

The Eagle-based provider of 150 jobs to Treasure Valley residents believes in taking responsibility and caring for the community and has built upon its contributions to the community as a good employer through volunteer work in and around Eagle and Star, Idaho . Community residents will notice cleaner roadsides, stronger community events, and improved public spaces.

The company's longest-running volunteer efforts have centered on Adopt-A-Highway programs and projects supporting the City of Eagle.

"We are proud to support the City of Eagle and Ada County - not only by providing a great place to work for our employees, but also by helping beautify the community in which we operate," said Stefan Gleason, President & CEO of Money Metals.

From Highway 44 to North Horseshoe Bend Road

Money Metals began its Adopt-A-Highway involvement in 2023 through the Idaho Transportation Department.

From 2023 through 2025, employees helped clean a section of Highway 44, also known as West State Street, westbound from Highway 16 toward Star Road in the Star area.

Volunteer crews periodically removed litter and debris from the roadside. The Idaho Transportation Department's statewide Adopt-A-Highway program relies on volunteer groups to help remove litter from adopted highway segments.

In 2026, Money Metals transitioned its highway cleanup efforts to the Ada County Highway District's Adopt-A-Highway program.

The company's current adopted roadway is along North Horseshoe Bend Road, beginning at State Street and extending approximately 1.64 miles north.

Money Metals employees conduct periodic cleanup projects along the route, continuing a commitment to roadside stewardship that began in 2023. ACHD's program calls on participating organizations to remove litter from their designated roadways while ACHD provides safety training, safety vests, trash bags, warning signs, and disposal of the collected litter.

Serving the City of Eagle

Money Metals' volunteer work extends well beyond Idaho roadsides.

In 2023, Money Metals employees volunteered with Eagle Fun Days through the City of Eagle, supporting a community tradition that brings residents together for local activities and entertainment. Eagle Fun Days remains one of the city's signature annual events, with activities centered around downtown Eagle, Heritage Park, and Eagle City Hall.

Money Metals employees have also worked directly with the City of Eagle on city parks cleanup projects.

Employees participated in Eagle parks cleanup efforts in 2023 and returned for additional cleanup work in 2026. These projects have given Money Metals employees an opportunity to help care for the parks, trails, and public spaces used by their neighbors and fellow Treasure Valley residents.

Whether employees are collecting roadside litter or working in a city park, the goal is the same: leave the community better than they found it.

More Than 1,000 Volunteer Hours

Combined, Money Metals' Idaho Transportation Department Adopt-A-Highway work from 2023 through 2025, ACHD Adopt-A-Highway participation from 2026 to the present, Eagle Fun Days service in 2023, and Eagle city parks cleanup projects in 2023 and 2026 have helped employees surpass 1,000 volunteer man-hours since 2023.

That milestone represents an investment not only in cleaner roads, parks, and public spaces, but also in the people and communities surrounding the company's Eagle headquarters.

Money Metals believes good businesses should also be good neighbors. Integrity, hard work, and caring are integral to building strong relationships with customers, employees, and communities alike.

The company's volunteer efforts also give employees from different departments opportunities to work side-by-side outside of their everyday roles. Picking up litter along a highway or improving city parks and trails may be simple work, but it requires dedication, cooperation, safety, and a willingness to serve others.

As Money Metals continues to grow in Eagle, the company intends to remain an active participant in the Treasure Valley community and continue its current Adopt-A-Highway commitment through ACHD.

"1,000 volunteer hours is an important milestone, but it is not the finish line," said Stefan Gleason.

Photos and Media

High-resolution photographs of Money Metals employees participating in Idaho Adopt-A-Highway, Eagle parks, and community cleanup projects are available for editorial use.

MMX Adopt-A-Highway 2025

Precious Metals Specialist Aaron doing Eagle City Parks Cleanup; 2026

MMX Fulfillment Staff doing Eagle City Parks Cleanup; 2026

MMX Fulfillment Staff doing Eagle City Parks Cleanup; 2026

MMX Fulfillment Staff doing Eagle City Parks Cleanup; 2026 (Fire Hydrant Painting)

MMX Fulfillment Staff doing Eagle City Parks Cleanup; 2023

MMX Fulfillment Staff doing Eagle City Parks Cleanup; 2026

For more information about Money Metals Exchange and its work in Idaho, visit MoneyMetals.com .

About Money Metals Exchange

Money Metals Exchange is a national precious metals company headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The company serves customers throughout the United States with physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products, precious metals storage, and related services. Money Metals emphasizes security, competitive pricing, knowledgeable service, transparency, integrity, and trustworthy customer relationships.

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SOURCE: Money Metals Exchange

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/money-metals-surpasses-1-000-volunteer-hours-in-idaho-1211792