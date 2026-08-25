Toronto, Ontario and Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, and Noble Capital Markets a full-service SEC/FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in Boca Raton, FL are pleased to announce THE Noble Mining Investment Conference ("THE Noble Mining Conference"), scheduled to take place on February 17-18, 2027, in Boca Raton, Florida.

THE Noble Mining Conference is an invitation-only event featuring up to 60 mining issuers and will offer one-on-one meetings, presentations, along with multiple networking opportunities, including a gala networking event planned for the evening of February 17. The conference will be held at the historic Boca Raton Innovation Campus. Originally constructed by IBM in the late 1960s as its North American R&D center-the birthplace of the IBM personal computer-the campus now features cutting-edge conference facilities and hosts leading tech companies.

Joanne Jobin, CEO and Founder of THE Mining Investment Event, stated, "Our goal is to provide mining companies with exclusive access to connect with local and international family offices, high-net-worth individuals, funds, brokers, analysts, and buy-side representatives, including corporate development teams seeking international investments." She added, "We have been looking for the right timing and location to expand our brand. Partnering with Noble Capital Markets ensures our clients will continue to receive the same high standards of service, production, and investor meetings we are known for. We are eager for our next growth phase and to continue connecting our clients with investors."

Nico Pronk, CEO of Noble Capital Markets, stated, "The critical minerals underpinning the AI revolution, combined with the resurgent secular demand for precious metals, point to a prolonged, multi-year cycle of demand for these metals, and this event marks the next step in a commitment to the sector we've held for years." He added, "Hosting this event in our home market allows us to introduce a distinguished lineup of mining companies directly to the South Florida investment community, and we look forward to establishing THE Noble Mining Conference as an annual fixture on the investment calendar."

About: The Noble Mining Investment Conference is a collaboration between THE Mining Investment Event, which takes place annually in June in Quebec City, and Noble Capital Markets, a full-service SEC/FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in Boca Raton, FL since 1984, focused solely on serving public and private companies. Noble will celebrate 22 years of NobleCon, a generalist conference taking place in Boca Raton, 22-24 February 2027. https://noblecapitalmarkets.com

If you are interested in attending THE Mining Investment Event or THE Noble Mining Investment Conference, please visit the websites outlined below for more information and to register.

THE Noble Mining Investment Conference, Boca Raton - February 17-18, 2027

International Mining Week, Quebec City - May 31 - June 4, 2027

THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City - June 1- 3, 2027

Conferences are by invitation only - interested investors & issuers, please register here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register

https://www.thenoblemininginvestmentconference.com/register

or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and sponsored to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the sector's most influential thought leaders. THE Event promotes diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week© ("IMW"), also taking place annually in Quebec City alongside THE Mining Investment Event. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311398

Source: VID Media