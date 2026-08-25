Valletta, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - cloro, an API that returns structured data from AI search engines and web search results, has passed 250 paying customers in under ten months of operation. The milestone puts the company, operated by Cloro Incorporation Ltd., in the infrastructure position beneath a market it does not compete in directly, with SEO platforms and brand monitoring teams running their own products on its data.

The shift behind the growth is a change in where answers appear. AI assistants now resolve questions on the page and cite a handful of sources, and conventional analytics tools cannot see any of it. A brand that wants to know whether an engine named it has to go and collect the answers, engine by engine, market by market. That work has turned AI visibility tracking from a research curiosity into a line item, and the teams selling it need a data supply they did not have to build.

"A year ago, brands asked whether AI answers mattered. Now they ask how often they get cited and by which engine," said Ricardo Batista, co-founder and CEO of cloro. "Two hundred and fifty paying customers in under ten months is what that shift looks like from underneath."

The company reports 800 active users and handles one billion API calls a month, with uptime published at 99.99 percent on a public status page. It also republishes an open leaderboard every Monday showing which brands the major AI engines name and cite across twelve software categories, alongside every domain those engines drew on as a source, built on the same search engine results data it sells.

Coverage has widened as engines have multiplied, most recently with a unique US state level targeting, which returns different answers to the same local question depending on where the request originates. Batista has said the coming year will be decided less by which model answers a question and more by which sources it decides to trust.

About Cloro

cloro is a search API for the AI era, returning structured data from the major AI search engines and web search through a single interface, with parsed markdown, sources, citations, and query fan-out across all countries and states.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310964

Source: Plentisoft