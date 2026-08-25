Half of Ireland's grid-scale electricity generated in 2025 was from renewable sources, with grid-scale solar farms accounting for 4% of the total, according to newly released statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Grid-scale solar farms are increasing their share of the generation burden, providing 1,101 GWh of electricity generation in 2025 - a 51% increase compared with 2024. Grid-scale solar farms surpassed the 1 GW generation mark in April 2026, and at the time Irish grid operator EirGrid estimated this was sufficient to meet around 500,000 customers' power needs. By the end ...

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