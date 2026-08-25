Blykalla applies to build a new reactor park that will be located in Tierp municipality, 1.5 hours north of Stockholm, featuring up to eight lead-cooled advanced small modular reactors

Blykalla, a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, today submitted its application to the Swedish government for a second commercial advanced nuclear reactor park. The proposed facility, located at Untra in Tierp municipality (Uppsala county), would feature up to eight lead-cooled advanced modular reactors (AMRs) with a combined electrical capacity of up to 440 megawatts (MW). This follows Blykalla's first application submitted in May 2026 for a facility in Norrsundet, Gävle municipality.

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Sweden's Minister for Climate and the Environment, Romina Pourmokhtari, with Blykalla CEO Jacob Stedman

"We continue to identify locations across Sweden where advanced nuclear power will deliver the greatest value," says Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. "Our reactors make it possible to build nuclear power where and when it's needed closer to industry, in new municipalities and inland locations where traditional nuclear power has historically not been possible."

Why Tierp

Using a thorough site selection process that analyzes multiple criteria, Blykalla has selected Untra as an ideal location. Untra met the company's key criteria: a strategic position in bidding zone SE3, where Sweden's electricity consumption is highest; proximity to existing hydropower at Untra and Söderfors, enabling a power cluster where dispatchable nuclear and regulated hydropower complement each other; and access to Svenska kraftnät's new 400 kV transmission infrastructure being built through Tierp municipality as part of the Uppsalapaketet program. The site also offers access to nuclear expertise from Uppsala, Gävle, and Forsmark.

New capacity in the region will support industrial development, long-term tax revenues, and enable future energy-intensive establishments.

The Swedish Nuclear Landscape

Sweden's Riksdag has established an ambitious energy target of 300 TWh electricity production by 2045, nearly double today's output. The government's plan calls for 2,500 MW of new nuclear capacity by 2035 and 10,000 MW by 2045. Blykalla's Tierp facility alone would contribute approximately 18 percent of the 2035 target.

The application follows a new Swedish regulatory framework adopted by the government and parliament in 2026, which enables the review and approval of new nuclear facilities. Government approval represents the first step in a multi-year process involving further review by the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority (SSM), the Land and Environmental Court, and Tierp municipality.

U.S. Expansion Continues

Blykalla's international expansion is accelerating in parallel with its Swedish development. The company has offices in both Sweden and the United States and is planning its first nuclear demonstration reactor in the U.S. This will provide critical technology validation before commercial deployment in Sweden. Blykalla also partners with U.S. companies including Oklo, contributing technical analyses to Oklo's DOE-authorized reactor pilot.

Advanced Modular Reactor Technology

Blykalla's Swedish Advanced Lead Reactor (SEALER) is a small modular reactor built on fourth-generation nuclear technology. Cooled by liquid lead a coolant technology in use in nuclear applications since the 1960s SEALERs offer inherent passive safety: cooling continues even during total power loss, without pumps, external electricity, or human intervention. Blykalla's patented Swedish aluminum-alloyed steels solve the corrosion challenges that previously prevented commercial deployment of lead-cooled reactors.

The SEALER is designed for factory serial production and easy transport, enabling faster deployment, lower cost per unit, and siting flexibility that traditional large-scale nuclear cannot achieve. Each unit produces approximately 55 MWe from a compact footprint suitable for locations previously accessible for nuclear power.

Blykalla is targeting first operations at Tierp during the first half of the 2030s, contingent on approvals from the government, regulatory agencies, courts, and Tierp municipality.

About Blykalla

Blykalla is a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, commercializing the next generation of clean, reliable energy through its lead-cooled reactor, the SEALER. Founded in 2013, the company has approximately 140 employees with offices in Sweden and the United States. Blykalla is building the Swedish value chain with partners including ABB, Höganäs, Kanthal, ESAB, and Alleima, and is constructing an electric test facility in Oskarshamn in partnership with Uniper. For more information, visit https://www.blykalla.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Alexandra Teorell

Head of Marketing

press@blykalla.com



U.S. Media

blykalla@icrinc.com