Sandeep Mehra appointed Neat's Senior Vice President General Manager of International

Neat, the pioneering video technologies company, today announced the deepening of its leadership bench following its first $100 million quarter and a double-digit profitability margin. Neat has appointed Sandeep Mehra as Senior Vice President General Manager of International. In this key executive role, Mehra will drive market expansion, commercial execution, and strategic partner ecosystems across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mehra's appointment is effective immediately; he will be initially based out of London.

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Sandeep Mehra, SVP GM of International, Neat

A 20-year industry veteran across SaaS, video collaboration, and enterprise technology, Mehra has scaled businesses from early-stage startups to multi-billion-dollar global operations. He spent over a decade at Cisco in senior leadership roles spanning sales, engineering, and go-to-market. His tenure included serving as Managing Director for APAC Collaboration Sales, Vice President of Customer Experience across ASEAN Korea, and Global GM for Video Devices out of Oslo, where he launched a suite of innovative products covering Work from Home solutions and Intelligent Spaces. Early in his career, Mehra co-founded India's pioneer conferencing company, which was acquired by Webex; he later served as an executive leader at Moxtra.

"Sandeep is an absolute powerhouse in the collaboration space who brings an exceptional blend of entrepreneurial drive and large-scale enterprise execution," said Javed Khan, CEO of Neat. "Having worked closely with Sandeep in the past, I know firsthand that he is an incredibly impactful, hands-on leader. He knows what it takes to scale disruptors and global enterprise alike. I am thrilled to welcome him to Neat to lead our international revenue strategy during this crucial phase of growth."

"Neat's relentless focus on simple, open, and intelligent video technology has fundamentally shifted how world-class organizations collaborate," said Sandeep Mehra, SVP GM of International at Neat. "Having spent my career at the intersection of hardware, software, and workplace experience, it's clear that Neat is building the future of the market. I am thrilled to join at a moment of such incredible momentum and look forward to accelerating our footprint across international markets."

Mehra's appointment comes on the heels of record-breaking financial performance for Neat. To support this tremendous momentum, Martijn Blokland has transitioned from his successful, six-year stint leading international revenue to serve as Senior Vice President of Global Operations Strategy. In this role he will oversee functions including customer experience, global sales operations, order fulfillment, product evaluation, logistics, and new product introduction.

Mehra will partner closely with both Blokland and Rick Hill, Neat's recently promoted Senior Vice President General Manager of Americas. Additionally, Sherri Pipala, Vice President of Alliances and Business Development, has been elevated to the executive leadership team to spearhead strategic technology partnerships and ecosystem growth.

About Neat

Neat transforms passive rooms into thinking environments with smarter, simpler video devices powered by distributed intelligence. Open by design and built for every space, Neat devices sense, respond, and coordinate seamlessly to support more natural collaboration through meeting experiences shaped around human behavior. Compatible with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and flexible BYOD workflows, Neat devices deliver fast deployment, intuitive management, and exceptional audio and video quality. Founded in Oslo, Neat has a passionate global team redefining how people meet and collaborate. Learn more at neat.no.

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Contacts:

Priscilla Barolo

VP of Marketing

priscilla.barolo@neat.no