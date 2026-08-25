3CLogic Releases AI Agent Evaluator to Automate QA and Scoring of Voice AI Agents

New capability scores 100% of AI interactions with plain-language reasoning, enabling accountability and rich insights into Voice AI engagements and performance.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic today announced the release of AI Agent Evaluator, a powerful automated quality assurance (QA) and scoring engine built natively into its Voice AI Hub. The new feature scores 100% of Voice AI agent interactions based on configurable metrics including resolution, goal completion, and quality, while providing plain-language reasoning behind each rating without the need for manual transcript review.

As enterprise service desks and contact centers accelerate the deployment of conversational AI, industry focus has heavily centered on the raw power and scalability of Voice AI agents, while largely ignoring how to continuously validate their performance in the field. While many organizations rely on manual auditing or exporting of bot transcripts into standalone QA tools intended for human agents, 3CLogic recognized the need for a solution purpose-built for AI-based interactions.

"Operational leaders are increasingly asking if the voice AI agents they deployed are doing what they were designed to address," explains Anshuman Rawat, CTO at 3CLogic. "Deploying Voice AI agents is relatively easy, but knowing if they are actually resolving issues or deflecting a live call to the satisfaction of the caller is the real challenge. AI Agent Evaluator replaces the guesswork and black-box metrics with objective, auditable scores at scale."

Natively integrated into its Voice AI Hub, 3CLogic's AI Agent Evaluator allows organizations to hold AI agents to the same rigorous standards as live agents while identifying opportunities for continuous improvement. Designed to eliminate the blind spots of legacy QA processes, the solution delivers immediate business value through the following key features:

Comprehensive QA Coverage: eliminates the inherent scaling limitations of manual sampling by automatically scoring every single Voice AI conversation to quickly identify critical performance issues.





eliminates the inherent scaling limitations of manual sampling by automatically scoring every single Voice AI conversation to quickly identify critical performance issues. Role-specific agent evaluations: enables administrative users to create custom "yardsticks" for each specialized voice AI agent (e.g.: IT support, billing, etc.) to be scored accurately against what constitutes success for each of their unique roles.





enables administrative users to create custom "yardsticks" for each specialized voice AI agent (e.g.: IT support, billing, etc.) to be scored accurately against what constitutes success for each of their unique roles. Automated task validations: verifies that required system actions (e.g.: submitting a case, updating a ticket, etc.) are in fact executed rather than relying solely on the transcript for confirmation.





verifies that required system actions (e.g.: submitting a case, updating a ticket, etc.) are in fact executed rather than relying solely on the transcript for confirmation. Actionable Insights: delivers visual insights into the performance of Voice AI agents over time with real-time dashboards.

The release marks the latest milestone in 3CLogic's ongoing mission to transform the Voice AI and contact center landscape, following recent innovations, including Outbound AI agents. From global IT managed services providers to major multi-hospital systems modernizing their service operations, the organization continues to deliver significant competitive advantages for leading enterprises. AI Evaluations is now generally available to all Voice AI Hub customers.

For more information, visit 3CLogic.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics - all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

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