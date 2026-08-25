Peptide Synthesis Market worth $1.54 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Peptide Synthesis Market is projected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2031 from USD 0.98 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 900 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 565 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Peptide Synthesis Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.98 billion

USD 0.98 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.54 billion

USD 1.54 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.5%

Peptide Synthesis Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of ~41.8% of the market in 2025.

By offering, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the peptide synthesis market during the forecast period.

By product type, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of 71.4% of the peptide synthesis products market in 2025.

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The peptide synthesis market is expected to expand steadily as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase investments in peptide-based therapeutics, diagnostics, and research applications. Growing development of metabolic, oncology, antimicrobial, and other peptide therapeutics is increasing demand for peptide synthesizers, protected amino acids, resins, coupling reagents, solvents, purification systems, and analytical instruments. Rising demand for custom peptides, modified peptides, long peptides, and peptide libraries used in drug discovery, assay development, biomarker research, and antibody production is also driving adoption. Improvements in automated solid-phase peptide synthesis, high-throughput workflows, purification efficiency, and analytical characterization are enhancing synthesis consistency and productivity. These factors are supporting adoption across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, academic & research institutes, and diagnostic laboratories.

The market is increasingly shifting toward automated, high-throughput, application-specific peptide synthesis solutions that can handle greater sequence complexity and diverse chemical modifications. Although conventional solid-phase peptide synthesis remains widely adopted, demand is increasing for advanced synthesis approaches, improved resins and building blocks, efficient coupling chemistries, and purification technologies that can reduce cycle times and improve peptide quality. Suppliers are developing broader product portfolios and custom synthesis capabilities to support peptides with challenging sequences, cyclization, conjugation, labeling, and other modifications. At the same time, manufacturers are addressing challenges related to solvent consumption, reagent efficiency, synthesis yield, purification requirements, and waste generation through greener chemistries and optimized workflows. Growing outsourcing of research-scale peptide synthesis is further supporting specialized service providers that can deliver diverse peptide formats with rapid turnaround and consistent quality.

By offering, the products segment accounted for the largest share of the global peptide synthesis market in 2025.

Based on offering, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into products and services. Products accounted for the largest share of the peptide synthesis market in 2025, driven by recurring demand for protected amino acids, resins, coupling and deprotection reagents, solvents, purification consumables, and other synthesis inputs. Demand is also supported by the installed base of peptide synthesizers, purification systems, analytical & quality control instruments, and lyophilizers across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, and academic & research institutes. The recurring nature of reagent and consumable purchases, together with continued adoption of automated synthesis and advanced purification workflows, supports the segment's leading position.

Biological synthesis is estimated to register the highest growth in the peptide synthesis products market during the forecast period.

The peptide synthesis products market is segmented by technique into chemical synthesis and biological synthesis. During the forecast period, biological synthesis is projected to be the faster-growing technique, supported by increasing interest in recombinant peptide production and enzymatic synthesis for selected long, complex, and difficult-to-synthesize peptides. Enzymatic approaches offer high selectivity and milder reaction conditions, while recombinant platforms provide an alternative route for peptides suited to biological production. However, chemical synthesis, led by solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), remains the dominant technique due to its established workflows, automation, and broad supplier ecosystem.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global peptide synthesis market in 2025.

The peptide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, driven by a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, strong peptide drug discovery activity, significant life-science R&D spending, and widespread adoption of automated synthesis, purification, and analytical technologies. The region also benefits from major peptide synthesis product suppliers, custom synthesis providers, CROs, and research institutions. Continued development of peptide therapeutics, including metabolic and oncology candidates, further supports the region's leading market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Peptide Synthesis companies include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Biotage AB (Sweden), Sartorius AG (Germany), Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), CEM Corporation (US), Bio-Synthesis, Inc. (US), Biosynth (Switzerland), CSBio (US), GL Biochem (Shanghai) Ltd. (China), Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Chem-Impex International, Inc. (US), Advanced ChemTech (ACT) (US), Mimotopes Pty Ltd (Australia), Iris Biotech GmbH (Germany), AAPPTec, LLC (US), Enamine Ltd. (Ukraine), Intavis Peptide Services (Germany), JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH (Germany), Innovagen AB (Sweden), Peptide Protein Research Ltd. (UK), LifeTein LLC (US), Creative Peptides (US), Genemed Synthesis, Inc. (US), ChinaPeptides Co., Ltd. (China), and Beijing Scilight Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China).

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Peptide Synthesis Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The peptide synthesis market is witnessing increasing strategic investment as life science companies strengthen capabilities across peptide synthesis, purification, specialized building blocks, and high-capacity manufacturing infrastructure. Recent developments indicate that market participants are prioritizing scale, geographic expansion, and access to advanced peptide capabilities. In July 2026, Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) announced plans to acquire PolyPeptide Group AG for USD 1.83 billion (CHF 1.46 billion), expanding its presence in peptide-based APIs and global manufacturing. In parallel, Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland) announced investment of more than USD 625 million (CHF 500 million) in its Sisslerfeld facility to support large-volume peptide production. These developments indicate continued investment toward capacity expansion, vertical integration, supply security, and growing demand from next-generation peptide therapeutics.

Revenue Shift Context

The peptide synthesis market is gradually shifting from predominantly instrument- and standard reagent-centric revenue toward a broader mix of recurring consumables, specialized custom synthesis services, peptide engineering, purification, and analytical characterization. Traditional products such as peptide synthesizers, protected amino acids, resins, coupling reagents, and solvents remain important revenue pools; however, customers increasingly seek integrated solutions supporting complex, modified, cyclic, conjugated, and long peptides. Rising demand for GLP-1 and other therapeutic peptides is further increasing consumption of high-value building blocks and specialty reagents. At the same time, growing outsourcing by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies is expanding revenue opportunities for custom peptide synthesis and related services. Over the forecast period, revenue growth is therefore expected to increasingly favor recurring consumables, advanced synthesis technologies, complex peptide services, and integrated synthesis-to-purification workflows.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the peptide synthesis market during 2025-2026 are increasingly focused on expanding peptide synthesis expertise, manufacturing capacity, geographic reach, and access to high-growth therapeutic areas such as GLP-1-based drugs. Buyers are prioritizing specialized peptide platforms with established SPPS/LPPS capabilities, synthesis technologies, and customer relationships. Recent transactions include Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.'s (South Korea) proposed acquisition of PolyPeptide Group AG (Switzerland) to enter the global peptide CDMO market and CordenPharma International GmbH's (Switzerland) acquisition of AmbioPharm, Inc. (US) to strengthen complex peptide capabilities and expand its global manufacturing network.

PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition CordenPharma International GmbH (Switzerland) AmbioPharm, Inc. (US) CordenPharma entered into an agreement to acquire AmbioPharm, a peptide-focused CDMO with facilities in the US and China. The acquisition expands CordenPharma's capabilities in complex peptide development and manufacturing and strengthens its geographic peptide footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia. July 2025 Acquisition TCP Analytical, LLC (US) AAPPTec, LLC (US) TCP Analytical acquired AAPPTec, a provider of peptide synthesis products, including automated and semi-automated peptide synthesizers, resins, reagents, and amino acid derivatives. April 2025 Acquisition Granules India Limited (India) Senn Chemicals AG (Switzerland) Granules India completed the acquisition of Senn Chemicals, adding established SPPS and LPPS capabilities and specialized peptide development expertise. The acquisition supports Granules' entry into peptide therapeutics and strengthens its capabilities in GLP-1 receptor agonists and other complex peptide programs.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players collectively account for approximately 49-54% of the global peptide synthesis market, indicating a moderately consolidated and highly competitive landscape. The market comprises a mix of diversified life science companies, specialized peptide synthesis product manufacturers, and custom peptide service providers. Leading players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and Kaneka Corporation (Japan), along with Sartorius AG (Germany), Biotage AB (Sweden), Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), CEM Corporation (US), and Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (US). Their presence spans peptide synthesizers, protected amino acids, resins, reagents, purification and analytical systems, and custom peptide synthesis services. The coexistence of large diversified companies and specialized peptide providers creates significant scope for continued competition and consolidation, particularly as companies expand complex peptide capabilities, recurring consumables portfolios, and geographic reach.

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