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PR Newswire
25.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
48 Leser
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Cambium Biomaterials, Inc: Cambium Appoints Veteran Finance Executive Rick Dunn as Chief Financial Officer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium, a leader in advanced materials manufacturing and innovation, today announced that Rick Dunn has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Dunn joins Cambium as it enters a rapid growth stage, building on its recent acquisition of SHD Composites and continued expansion across aerospace, defense, and other high-performance industries.

Dunn brings more than two decades of experience as a public and private company chief financial officer, scaling capital-intensive technology businesses across space, wireless and industrial infrastructure. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), which he helped lead from Series B through its 2022 Nasdaq debut. Across his career he has raised more than $1.7 billion in debt and equity, carried a private equity-owned business through a $1.1 billion sale, participated in numerous acquisitions and divestitures, and built finance organizations operating in as many as 26 countries. As Chief Financial Officer, he will lead Cambium's finance organization, capital strategy, and the systems and controls the company needs to scale manufacturing globally.

"Rick joins Cambium at a defining moment. As we rapidly build critical advanced materials supply chains for reindustrialization, we need a finance leader who has done this before at high-growth companies and understands how to build the systems and investor relationships that rapid expansion demands. Rick's experience is exactly that," said Cambium Co-founder and CEO Simon Waddington

"What drew me to Cambium is that the speed is real," said Dunn. "Customers are being asked to move from concept to qualified production in a fraction of the time they used to have, and Cambium is one of very few companies with both the discovery platform and the manufacturing base to deliver that. I've spent my career scaling technology companies internationally, and I've always seen finance as a business partner first. My job is to give this team the capital, the systems and the transparency to keep moving at the pace our customers need."

Dunn holds a B.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University and an M.B.A. from Seattle University, is an alumnus of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Program.

About Cambium
Cambium is building the advanced materials base for those building the future. The company integrates AI-driven materials discovery, rapid product development, industrialized qualification, and flexible manufacturing into a single operating system - compressing the path from invention to qualified production from years to months. Cambium's advanced composites and specialty materials serve customers across defense, aerospace, space, high-performance automotive and other industries where performance and speed of supply are decisive. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Cambium operates four manufacturing, development, and testing facilities across the US, UK, and EU. Please visit cambiumglobal.com

For more information, contact Stephan Herrera, Co-founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Government Affairs at [email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Biomaterials, Inc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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