AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.: AtlasClear Holdings Announces the Rebranding of its Correspondent Clearing Subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co. to AtlasClearing

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) ("AtlasClear" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled financial services platform modernizing trading, clearing, settlement, and banking infrastructure, today announced that it will begin its strategic rebranding of its wholly owned correspondent clearing subsidiary, Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., to AtlasClearing.



AtlasClearing will continue to operate under its existing SEC registration, FINRA membership, client relationships, custody arrangements, and operating infrastructure, upon completion of the rebranding.

The AtlasClearing brand will align Wilson-Davis & Co.'s historical legacy with its current trajectory as a technology-focused B2B infrastructure provider. The subsidiary is engineered to serve introducing broker-dealers, financial institutions, and market participants requiring fully disclosed correspondent clearing services supported by rigorous supervisory controls.

Continuity of Operations and Regulatory Infrastructure

AtlasClearing will operate under the same SEC registration and FINRA membership held continuously since 1968. For correspondent clients, client asset custody, supervisory frameworks, and operational relationships will continue without interruption. The rebrand will not change the regulated entity, its operations, or its custody arrangements.

Recent infrastructure upgrades, including the integration of Dawson James Securities and the execution of five total correspondent broker-dealer agreements as of the second quarter of 2026, have expanded multi-client clearing capacity and shortened onboarding timelines.

"With this rebrand, AtlasClearing will become the first visible expression of the AtlasClear Holdings platform's operating leverage. One clearing infrastructure now supports multiple correspondents and will anchor the platform's expansion into capital markets and banking," said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings.

"For correspondent clients, this is about alignment, not disruption. The regulatory standing, custody arrangements, and supervisory frameworks that have served clients for nearly six decades carry forward in full. The AtlasClearing name will reflect the multi-client clearing infrastructure we operate today and the broader platform AtlasClear Holdings is building around it," added Jeff Sime, CEO of Wilson-Davis & Co.

"Dawson James is live and four additional correspondent broker-dealers are in development. AtlasClearing's multi-client clearing architecture will be scaling across the pipeline as designed," said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings.

Integration Within the AtlasClear Platform

AtlasClearing will serve as a foundational component of AtlasClear Holdings' integrated platform across the transaction lifecycle. Under the framework of "Trade. Clear. Settle. Bank.," the AtlasClear platform will offer:

Correspondent clearing and trade execution services through AtlasClearing.

Institutional-grade custody and settlement infrastructure.

Capital markets and origination services through pending subsidiary acquisitions.

Integrated commercial banking capabilities under development, subject to pending regulatory review and approvals by the Federal Reserve and state banking authorities.





AtlasClearing will be the purpose-built clearing partner for introducing broker-dealers and the regional and emerging financial institutions underserved by legacy clearing providers.

About AtlasClearing

AtlasClearing is a wholly owned subsidiary of AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. Operating as an SEC-registered broker-dealer, a member of FINRA, and a member of SIPC, AtlasClearing provides execution, clearing, and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and institutional market participants. Leveraging a regulatory foundation established in 1968, AtlasClearing. delivers technology-enabled clearing workflows designed to support financial institutions navigating complex and demanding regulatory environments. For more information, please visit www.atlasclearing.com.

About AtlasClear Holdings

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary AtlasClearing (fka Wilson-Davis and Company, Inc.), a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its pending acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear Holdings seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit www.atlasclear.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings' current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected future growth, strategic initiatives, the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business and the proposed acquisitions of Ark Financial Services, Inc. and the Target, the anticipated timing and completion of the initial and second closings of the Dawson James transaction, the execution of definitive documentation, receipt of FINRA and other required regulatory and stockholder approvals, the anticipated growth of Dawson James's clearing activity through Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., the expected revenue, net income and EBITDA contributions of the proposed acquisitions, the timing of any disclosure of the Target's identity, the Company's intention to refile its application to acquire Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, future financial performance, future capital markets activity, and the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy. The letter of intent for the digital asset acquisition and the amended Dawson James letter of intent are non-binding (other than certain customary provisions), and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: AtlasClear's failure to enter into definitive agreements with the Target or the Dawson James parties, or its failure to complete the proposed acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; failure to receive the required regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisitions; AtlasClear's inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the proposed acquisitions; the risk that AtlasClear does not refile its application for the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp or that the acquisition does not close as a result of the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing such acquisition (including, without limitation, the receipt of approval of Commercial Bancorp's stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals); changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear targets; slowdowns in securities or digital asset trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; and any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025, as amended, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. AtlasClear undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact: AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

Email: AtlasClearIR@atlasclear.com

AtlasClearing Contact:

Atlas Clearing, Inc.

Email: info@atlasclearing.com

Jeff Sime, CEO

Email: jsime@atlasclearing.com