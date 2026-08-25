CBAK Energy Technology Limited: CBAK Energy Secures Approximately US$96 Million Battery Cell Order from Indian Customer

DALIAN, China, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy" or the "Company"), a leading China-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy solutions provider, today announced that it has secured a new, large-scale order for battery cells from one of India's leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturers ("Indian Customer"). With an estimated value of approximately US$96 million, excluding applicable tax, the order is expected to bring the CBAK Energy manufacturing facility designated for the order to full capacity. The Company expects to complete delivery of the order within calendar year 2027. The Indian Customer previously placed smaller-volume orders with CBAK Energy. The new order represents a substantial step-up in volume and marks a significant expansion in the companies' commercial relationship.

The Indian Customer relationship deepens CBAK Energy's exposure to a large but still underpenetrated electric mobility market. According to the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2026, India remained the world's second-largest electric two-wheeler market in 2025, with sales increasing 5% to just under 1.3 million units. Yet electric models accounted for only around 6% of the country's total two-wheeler sales, underscoring the market's long-term electrification potential.

For CBAK Energy, the new order represents a meaningful advance in its international growth strategy. It marks a step change in the scale of the Indian Customer relationship, supports full utilization of designated manufacturing assets and strengthens the Company's position in one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets. The Company believes that continued growth in the Indian Customer's business may lead to further increases in the volume of orders placed with CBAK Energy.

"The size of this order, the step-up in our commercial relationship with the Indian Customer and the expected full utilization of the designated facility make this an important commercial milestone for CBAK Energy," said Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy. "We believe the progression from smaller initial orders to this larger-scale order reflects the Indian Customer's growing confidence in our product performance, manufacturing quality and delivery capabilities. Our focus is to execute reliably, deepen the relationship and translate higher asset utilization into greater manufacturing efficiency as we expand in India's electric mobility market."

Beyond the Indian Customer, CBAK Energy is in active discussions with another India-based customer regarding a potential large-volume battery cell order. The prospective customer has historically ranked among CBAK Energy's largest customers. The Company currently expects to receive a significant order in the near term; however, no definitive order has been received, and there can be no assurance that an order will be finalized on the anticipated terms or timeline. If secured, the potential order would further reinforce the parties' established commercial relationship and add to CBAK Energy's order momentum in India.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading China-based high-tech enterprise engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of high-power lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as materials used in the manufacture of high-power lithium batteries. The Company's products and solutions serve electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first Chinese lithium battery manufacturer to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company has operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding the expected volume, value, timing, fulfillment and conversion of the Indian Customer order into production, shipments and revenue; its anticipated effects on production scheduling, capacity utilization, manufacturing efficiency and operating performance; the Company's ability to meet product performance, quality and delivery requirements; the anticipated benefits and development of the Indian Customer relationship; discussions with another India-based customer, whether they result in a definitive large-volume order and, if so, its size, timing, fulfillment, benefits and conversion into production, shipments and revenue; the potential increase in future order volumes from the Indian Customer; Indian market and the Company's overall growth strategy. India's electric two-wheeler market; and the Company's international expansion, market position and growth prospects. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "aim," "may," "will," "could," "should" and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include changes in the Indian Customer's purchasing plans, order volume, pricing, product mix, specifications, acceptance requirements or delivery timing; order modifications, delays or cancellations; the Company's ability to translate orders into production, shipments and revenue; customer acceptance and payment; production capacity, utilization, yields, product quality, manufacturing efficiency and operating performance; the availability and cost of production inputs; supply chain and logistics conditions; customer concentration and credit risk; the possibility that discussions with another India-based customer do not produce an order, are delayed or result in a smaller order or different terms; the Company's ability to agree terms and fulfill any resulting order; the possibility that future order volumes from the Indian Customer do not increase as expected; foreign exchange fluctuations; competition; changes in market demand, policies or regulations; macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; and other risks described in the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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