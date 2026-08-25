Eva Live Inc.: Eva Live's Fastquote Reaches $10,000 In Daily Revenue From Two Initial Categories, Prepares Expansion Into 50+ Additional Markets

FastQuote Reaches Approximately $3.65 Million Annualized Revenue Run Rate While Currently Focused Primarily on Debt Consolidation and Home Security

Revenue Has Recently Grown Approximately 20% Week Over Week as Eva Live Prepares to Expand Its AI-Powered Customer-Acquisition Platform Into Real Estate, Home Services, Legal Services and More Than 50 Additional Categories

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) ("Eva Live" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence and technology company, today announced that FastQuote has reached approximately $10,000 in daily revenue while currently focusing its customer-acquisition efforts primarily on just two categories: debt consolidation and home security.

FastQuote revenue has recently grown at approximately 20% week over week. At the current $10,000 daily revenue level, FastQuote is operating at an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $3.65 million

Eva Live believes the significance of the milestone extends beyond current revenue. FastQuote has achieved this scale while concentrated primarily on only two consumer categories, and the Company is preparing to deploy the same AI, advertising technology, analytics and customer-acquisition infrastructure across more than 50 additional categories

$10,000 PER DAY FROM TWO INITIAL CATEGORIES

FastQuote's current customer-acquisition operations are concentrated primarily in:

DEBT CONSOLIDATION

HOME SECURITY

Together, these categories are currently generating approximately $10,000 in daily revenue

The Company initially concentrated on a limited number of markets to develop and optimize the technology used to acquire traffic, analyze consumer intent, qualify opportunities and monetize consumer demand.

Eva Live intends to continue scaling both existing categories while progressively launching additional markets.

LARGE EXISTING MARKETS - SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

FastQuote's first two categories address substantial underlying consumer markets.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. consumers carried approximately $1.26 trillion in credit-card balances during the second quarter of 2026.

According to Grand View Research, the U.S. smart-home security market is estimated at approximately $14.1 billion in 2026 and projected to reach approximately $26.4 billion by 2033

Eva Live believes significant opportunity remains within both existing FastQuote categories. However, management believes the larger opportunity is applying the infrastructure already producing revenue across dozens of additional consumer markets.

EXPANDING INTO MORE THAN 50 ADDITIONAL CATEGORIES

Eva Live is preparing to expand FastQuote into more than 50 additional consumer categories, with an emphasis on industries where consumers demonstrate strong purchasing intent and acquiring a qualified customer can represent significant value to service providers.

Potential categories include:

REAL ESTATE - home buyers, home sellers, real estate agents, mortgages and relocation services.

HOME SERVICES - HVAC, roofing, solar, plumbing, electrical, windows, landscaping, moving, remodeling and other home-improvement services.

LEGAL SERVICES - personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, bankruptcy, immigration, family law and other consumer legal services.

FINANCIAL SERVICES - mortgages, refinancing, personal loans, business financing, credit-related and other financial services.

INSURANCE - auto, homeowners, renters, life and other insurance-related categories.

AUTOMOTIVE - vehicle purchasing, financing, insurance, service and related products.

These represent examples of categories Eva Live intends to evaluate and do not indicate that every listed category has been launched.

ONE PLATFORM - DOZENS OF MARKETS

FastQuote is built around a common technology infrastructure combining artificial intelligence, advertising technology, consumer-intent data, customer acquisition, analytics, matching and conversion optimization

The Company's objective is not to build more than 50 separate customer-acquisition businesses. It is to build one AI-powered customer-acquisition engine capable of operating across dozens of markets

Eva Live also sees an opportunity to connect multiple services around a single consumer journey.

A consumer purchasing a home, for example, may need a real estate agent, mortgage, homeowners insurance, moving company, home-security system and eventually HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home services

FastQuote's longer-term objective is to use AI to understand that consumer intent and connect consumers with multiple relevant products and service providers through a common platform.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

David Boulette, CEO of Eva Live, commented:

"The most important part of reaching $10,000 a day is that this is revenue FastQuote is generating today. We have reached this milestone while primarily focusing on only two categories - debt consolidation and home security."

"FastQuote has also recently been growing approximately 20% week over week. At our current revenue level, that represents an annualized run rate of approximately $3.65 million. Our immediate priority is to continue scaling what is already working."

"The larger opportunity is taking the AI, advertising technology, analytics and customer-acquisition infrastructure producing these results and expanding it into more than 50 additional categories, including real estate, home services, legal services, financial services, insurance and automotive."

"Our vision is not to build 50 separate businesses. We are building one AI-powered platform capable of understanding consumer intent and connecting consumers with relevant providers across dozens of markets."

ABOUT FASTQUOTE

FastQuote is an AI-powered consumer customer-acquisition platform utilizing Eva Live's advertising technology, analytics, software and artificial intelligence infrastructure to connect consumers with relevant products and service providers.

FastQuote is currently focused primarily on debt consolidation and home security, with Eva Live preparing to expand the platform into more than 50 additional consumer categories.

ABOUT EVA LIVE INC.

Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence and technology company focused on developing and commercializing AI-powered platforms, advertising technologies and software-driven businesses.

For more information, visit www.evaxai.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company's United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Media Inquiries:



Javan Khazali

Phone: 310-229-5981

Email: info@eva.live