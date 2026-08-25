Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: NIKA) Funding Update

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: NIKA) is continuing its ongoing negotiation with investors from Thailand, Japan, Switzerland, Luxembourg, USA, Bulgaria, and the UAE for financing of up to 50 million US dollars. The Company has seen great interest, with most investors reaching out directly to NIKA.

"We are striving to select the most suitable investor and partner for NIKA, for which reason the discussions surrounding the technical details of the potential deals are taking more time", stated CEO Dimitar Savov. "We are expecting to have made our final decision and finalized a funding deal by September 30th, so that we can secure the necessary capital for NIKA's investment program."

All technical planning is complete and all necessary equipment is selected, which will allow NIKA to construct the pharmaceutical manufacturing facility and begin production in a very short time following entry of funds. For a more comprehensive understanding regarding NIKA's pharmaceutical project, watch the Company's video investor presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E27N3VrXVNI.

About Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) is a pharmaceutical company, specializing in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, and all diseases, for which strengthened cell immunity is of vital importance. NIKA's intellectual property includes six drugs in injection form - two of which have successfully undergone clinical trials with good treatment results - four drugs in tablet form, and eleven dietary supplements. NIKA's goal is to not only achieve corporate profits, but to provide better and easier access to life-saving medicinal drugs and useful dietary supplements. Find more on www.nikapharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believes," "estimates," "intends," "plan," "can," "will," "would," "expects," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain.



