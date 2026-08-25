HONG KONG, Aug 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Covation Holdings Limited ('Covation' or the 'Group'), a world-leading wheeled product innovator and manufacturer, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Covation Family Fun Ride at the 2026 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon. Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board ('HKTB'), the flagship international sporting spectacle will take place on 11 October (Sunday), bringing together thousands of cyclists across the city's iconic bridges and landmarks while showcasing the unique scenery.Mr. Bruno Maier, Co-CEO of Covation, said, 'We are proud to support the Hong Kong Cyclothon'a world-class sporting spectacle that showcases the energy and iconic landscape of Hong Kong. As a global force in outdoor adventure, Covation shares the event's passion for driving health, wellness, and a vibrant cycling culture across the community, as well as its sports for charity spirit. While the Cyclothon brings together elite global competitors and cycling enthusiasts, our sponsorship of the Family Fun Ride allows us to introduce families and young riders to the transformative joy of cycling. Through our century-old children's bicycle brand, Huffy, we have inspired generations to connect through cycling. We are thrilled to play a meaningful role in this citywide extravaganza, offering families a unique opportunity to create lasting memories together while supporting a charitable cause.'Covation - a name that merges 'Collaboration' and 'Innovation' - is on a mission to revolutionize how people move, connect, and explore-by developing exceptional products for bold experiences across wheeled categories and beyond. It is a Hong Kong-headquartered vertically integrated holding company, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, distribution and global operations of cycling and outdoor brands, driven by manufacturing excellence. The Group owns multiple outdoor cycling brands, including Huffy, Batch, and Green Machine. Currently, its business serves millions of consumers across more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.The Covation Family Fun Ride is designed to encourage outdoor recreation and family bonding. Open to participants aged 6 to 70, each entry group consists of one parent paired with one child or youth. In line with the Cyclothon's sports for charity spirit, registration fees collected from the Covation Family Fun Ride will be donated in full to The Community Chest of Hong Kong to support local underprivileged communities.Beyond the rides, the event will host a dedicated cycling-themed carnival at the West Kowloon Cultural District, featuring a diverse programme of sports, entertainment, family-friendly activities and culinary delights, allowing locals and visitors to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the cycling extravaganza. Covation will also host a booth at the venue, featuring its exceptional wheeled products and connecting with cycling enthusiasts.This year's Cyclothon is further enriched new elements, including an upgraded 56km non-competitive ride on a 'Five Tunnels, Three Bridges' route that will take riders along roads rarely opened to cyclists. The enhanced route provides an ideal opportunity to explore Hong Kong's diverse urban landscapes, showcasing the unique blend of old and new districts. This, together with the 32km ride, is expected to see the participation of more than 6,500 cyclists.Covation Family Fun Ride Highlights:Event Date: Sunday, 11 October 2026Group Format: 1 Parent + 1 Child/Youth (6-70 years old)Entry Fee: HK$100 per group (100% donated to charity)Public Registration: Registration is now open via the event websitePhotoBruno Maier (row 2, 3rd from right), Covation Co-CEO, joins Hong Kong Tourism Board officials and event partners at the launch press conference of the 2026 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon.About Covation Holdings LimitedCovation Holdings Limited ('Covation') is a vertically integrated holding company headquartered in Hong Kong, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, distribution and global operations of cycling and outdoor brands, as well as excellence in manufacturing. As a world-leading manufacturer and assembler of bicycles and components, the company operates modern smart manufacturing facilities in China, Cambodia and Vietnam. Leveraging its vertically integrated supply chain advantages and rigorous quality control system, Covation has established an efficient operational network with strategic branches across the United States, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, European Union, Hong Kong, and China, consistently delivering exceptional products to global customers.Covation's portfolio encompasses internationally renowned outdoor sports brands, including Huffy, Batch, and Green Machine. The company maintains extensive licensing partnerships with world-class partners such as Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Universal Studios, Paramount, Microsoft, and Sanrio.Source: Covation Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.