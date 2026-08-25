From ESS News Sharp has announced a significant update to its premium residential energy solutions portfolio, launching new Japanese-made energy storage equipment with the company's updated Eee Storage branding. The new JH-WB2621 model offers an expanded 11.5 kWh capacity via lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry, representing a 21% increase over Sharp's previous comparable models, while reducing the overall footprint by 35%, making it more compact for urban environments. Overall, it reduced the volume per kilowatt-hour by 55%, and the product can also be used indoors or outdoors. The JH-WB2621 ...

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