Embassy Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results of Operations as of and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 13, 2026, Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: EMYB) (the "Company") filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026, a copy of which can be found at https://investors.embassybank.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx

Highlights of the filing, which includes consolidated financial information of the Company and Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley (the "Bank"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, include:

Cash and cash equivalents on hand of $132.9 million at June 30, 2026, or 7.2% of total assets.

Deposits of $1.69 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $53.4 million from $1.64 billion at December 31, 2025. The Company does not have any brokered deposits.

There were no short-term or long-term borrowings outstanding as of June 30, 2026 or required during the quarter then ended.

Bank net interest margin (FTE) increased to 2.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up from 2.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Bank return on average assets of 0.91% and Bank return on average equity of 13.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Bank cost of funds of 1.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, down from 1.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This is compared to a Pennsylvania peer group (stock banks headquartered in Pennsylvania with assets between $100 million and $5 billion) cost of funds of 1.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Bank assets per employee of $15.2 million at June 30, 2026, compared to the Pennsylvania peer group assets per employee of $8.0 million.

Bank noncurrent loans to total loans of only 0.05% as of June 30, 2026, compared to the Pennsylvania peer group total of 0.76%.

Declared an annual cash dividend of $0.55 per share to shareholders during the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This is an increase from the $0.48 per share annual cash dividend declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net income of $4.1 million and $7.9 million, or $0.56 and $1.05 per diluted share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, up from $3.4 million and $6.3 million, or $0.45 and $0.83 per diluted share, for the prior year three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.





About Embassy Bancorp, Inc.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc., with over $1.8 billion in assets, is the parent company of Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley, a full-service community bank that has served Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley since 2001. With ten branch locations and a comprehensive suite of digital banking services, Embassy Bank remains committed to providing exceptional financial solutions to the community.

Embassy Bank was recently named the Lehigh Valley's "Best Bank & Mortgage Company" for the fifth consecutive year by the Who's Who in Business survey published in Lehigh Valley Style magazine. The Bank also ranks fourth in deposit market share across Lehigh and Northampton Counties as of June 2025, earned The Morning Call's "Best Bank" designation in 2025, and continues to hold a 5-Star Bauer Financial rating, reflecting its strong performance and long-standing stability.

For more information, visit www.embassybank.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: ineffectiveness of the company's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Embassy Bancorp, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Embassy Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update this information.

Contact:

David M. Lobach, Jr.

Chairman, President and CEO

(610) 882-8800