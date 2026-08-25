Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Rachana Bhat, Vice President and Director, Lead of Credit Portfolio Management, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM" or the "Company") and her team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF:

TD Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (TSX: TBCK)





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Part of the TD Target Maturity Bond ETF suite, TBCK offers exposure to a portfolio of investment-grade Canadian corporate bonds denominated in Canadian dollars with a target maturity of 2031, supporting investors seeking a defined investment horizon. The ETF seeks to provide regular income and preserve capital while offering a simple and efficient way to manage cash flows with the potential to earn an attractive yield. TBCK expands TDAM's Target Maturity Bond ETF lineup, providing investors with an additional solution to align maturity dates with cash needs and help meet long-term financial goals.

TDAM is a leading asset manager in Canada with an expanding global presence. They offer an extensive history of innovative solutions designed to provide better risk-adjusted returns with a long track record in integrating public and private market capabilities.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange