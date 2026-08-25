Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's TAG Software Group Strengthens its Association Management Portfolio with the Acquisition of UnionTrack

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of UnionTrack, Inc. ("UnionTrack"), a Maryland-based provider of member management and engagement software for labor unions. The acquisition was completed through TAG Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, UnionTrack specializes in next-generation member management and engagement software for labor unions and labor associations. The company supports more than 450 labor affiliates across North America, helping them direct more of their resources toward organizing, training, and advocating for working families.

UnionTrack's mission is to leverage the power of today's connected devices to deliver a highly configurable labor union management software package. That work has culminated in UnionTrack ENGAGE, which combines member engagement, dues and per capita payments, bidirectional member communications, organizing, training, and grievance tracking in a single cloud-based platform.

With this acquisition, TAG Software Group expands its presence in the union software market and deepens its expertise across the North American association management space.

"UnionTrack has built a stellar track record of working with unions of every size and sector, and ENGAGE gives labor organizations a single system for the work that matters most to their members. The addition of UnionTrack provides us with even deeper expertise in how labor unions manage and engage their members, and it aligns strongly with Valsoft's philosophy of acquiring and supporting mission-critical software businesses for the long term. We look forward to supporting UnionTrack as it continues to grow and provide exceptional service to its members," said Costa Tagalakis, Managing Partner at TAG Software Group.

"Joining Valsoft is an exciting new phase for UnionTrack. Valsoft's long-term approach means we can keep serving our members with that same commitment, now backed by additional resources to grow. Our focus stays where it has always been, on giving labor affiliates the tools to engage their members and run their organizations effectively," said Ken Green, Founder at UnionTrack.

UnionTrack will continue to operate autonomously, with current operations remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Shinjay Choi (Senior Legal Counsel).

About UnionTrack

Founded in 2014, UnionTrack, Inc. is a Maryland-based company specializing in next-generation member management and engagement software. UnionTrack's mission is to leverage the power of today's connected devices to deliver a highly configurable labor union management software package. UnionTrack serves labor unions across North America, helping them direct more of their resources toward organizing, training, and advocating for working families.

For more information, please visit: https://uniontrack.com/

About TAG Software Group

TAG Software Group acquires, enhances, and grows mission-critical software companies. As part of Valsoft Corporation, TAG provides a permanent home for vertical market software businesses, offering long-term partnerships that protect founders' legacies, employees, and customers. Through its decentralized model and in-house expertise across M&A, technology, AI, marketing, and operations, TAG supports companies in unlocking new growth, entering new markets, and serving customers more effectively at scale.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tagsoftwaregroup.com/

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-tag-software-group-strengthens-its-association-manageme-1211820