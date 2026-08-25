Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - AtlasClear Holdings is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Craig Ridenhour - President John Schaible - Executive Chairman, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: Thu, Sep 10 at 9:10-9:30 AM ET

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Craig Ridenhour - President John Schaible - Executive Chairman

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About AtlasClear Holdings

AtlasClear Holdings is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services firm. Through targeted acquisitions, we will have the capabilities to deliver a complete and modern platform with the potential to give our prospective clients the flexibility, speed, risk-management capabilities and scale they need to grow. Our developing product offering will allow us to provide a one-stop clearing solution for the small and mid-sized financial institutions that have been underserved in recent years.

Source: Moody Capital Solutions