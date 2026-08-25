Firefly Systems Inc.: Firefly Expands Latin American Presence with Launch in Colombia

New operations in Bogotá and Medellín connect brands with audiences across two of Colombia's most influential urban markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Firefly, the global leader in mobility media, has expanded its international operations into Colombia, establishing a presence in Bogotá and Medellín. The move builds on Firefly's entry into Mexico and marks the next stage in the development of a scaled media network across Latin America.

Firefly's arrival in Colombia strengthens a global network already active across the United States, Mexico, Canada, England, Scotland, and Ireland. Adding Bogotá and Medellín brings Firefly's street-level advertising capabilities to another major Latin American market, giving brands greater flexibility to activate locally while coordinating campaigns across regions.

Through moving media, Firefly will give global, regional, and local advertisers a new way to build visibility across the neighborhoods, commercial centers, business districts, and cultural destinations that shape daily life in Colombia.

Bogotá, Colombia's capital and largest city, offers access to audiences across the country's leading center for business, commerce, and culture. Medellín brings a distinct opportunity as a growing destination for technology, creativity, tourism, and entrepreneurship. Together, the two cities establish a strong foundation for Firefly's continued growth in Colombia.

Built for the Way Colombia Moves

Colombia's major cities are defined by movement, with consumers navigating busy urban environments throughout the day. Firefly's model allows campaigns to travel alongside those audiences, extending brand presence across multiple neighborhoods, routes, and moments rather than relying on a single fixed location.

Firefly brings the same advanced campaign measurement and reporting capabilities available in its U.S. markets to Colombia. Advertisers receive heatmaps, verified proof-of-delivery, and detailed campaign performance and uptime reporting, providing clear visibility into where, when, and how consistently campaigns run. These capabilities give brands greater accountability and the ability to plan and measure coordinated activations across Colombia and Firefly's broader international network.

"Colombia is a natural next step for Firefly as we continue to expand our mobility network internationally," said Jeff Weiss, VP of National Sales and Regional Growth at Firefly. "Bogotá and Medellín give brands access to two incredibly important markets, and for our clients, it means they can work with one partner to build coordinated mobility campaigns across North America, Latin America, and Europe while still having the local expertise needed in each market."

The addition of Colombia marks another step in Firefly's international growth, extending its ability to help brands connect with audiences across markets, cultures, and everyday journeys.

About Firefly

Firefly is the global leader in moving out-of-home advertising, with a network of more than 60,000 screens across all major U.S. markets and operations in 7 countries, delivering over 10 billion impressions each month. Firefly transforms traditional static environments into dynamic engagement platforms through car top displays and branded wraps on taxi and rideshare vehicles, along with experiential activations. Leveraging its digital car top network and moving fleet, Firefly provides geo-targeted reach and contextual targeting, enabling brands to deliver relevant messages in real time.

Firefly is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, and Istanbul.

For more information visit www.fireflyon.com .

Firefly's latest news and updates are available on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and Vimeo .

For media inquiries, contact:

Ece Daviso

ece.daviso@fireflyon.com

SOURCE: Firefly Systems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/firefly-expands-latin-american-presence-with-launch-in-colombia-1211451