Lejan Brand: Lejan Brings Barefoot Footwear to Back-to-School Season with Its Children's School Shoes

The brand focuses on flexible, zero-drop school shoes with plenty of toe room, designed to withstand the daily pace of young children.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Back-to-school season means new routines, new schedules, and many hours spent wearing shoes. That is why Lejan is once again putting children's feet at the center of its approach with its barefoot school shoes, designed to bring the principles of foot-friendly footwear to one of the pairs children wear most throughout the school year.

Unlike conventional school shoes, Lejan's barefoot school shoes aim to minimize interference between the shoe and the natural movement of the foot. They feature an anatomical toe box that gives the toes room to move, a flexible sole, and zero drop, meaning there is no height difference between the heel and the forefoot.

But for shoes designed for school, there is another particularly important factor: durability for everyday wear. Break times, running, playing, commuting, and long school days mean children's footwear is subjected to especially intensive use. For this reason, Lejan's school shoes are designed to combine the key characteristics of barefoot footwear with a construction made to keep up with children throughout their daily school routine.

A Shoe Designed to Grow, Play, and Last

During childhood, feet are constantly developing. Choosing the correct size and ensuring there is enough room inside the shoe is particularly important to prevent the toes from being compressed.

Lejan's school shoes feature a forefoot shape designed around the natural anatomy of the foot, giving the toes more room than traditional narrow-toe school shoes.

The flexibility of the sole also allows the shoe to move more naturally with children as they walk, run, or play during break time. These features are combined with materials and a construction designed to withstand the frequent use associated with the school environment, where footwear needs to perform for many hours and across a wide variety of situations.

The result is a school shoe designed to balance freedom of movement, comfort, durability, and a simple aesthetic that is easy to pair with school uniforms and everyday school outfits.

Back to School Starts with the Feet Too

With its children's school shoes, Lejan brings its philosophy of giving feet greater space and freedom of movement into the school environment, without overlooking one of the main requirements of children's footwear: the ability to keep up with the children wearing it.

It is a back-to-school option designed not only around how the foot moves, but also around everything that happens around it throughout a typical school day.

Lejan's children's school shoes are available at lejanbrand.com.

About Lejan

Lejan is a barefoot footwear brand founded in 2024 with the aim of combining the principles of foot-friendly footwear with designs created for everyday life. Its models feature flexible soles, zero drop, and anatomical toe boxes, with options for both adults and children that combine functionality, design, and durability for everyday wear.

Media Contact

Organization: Lejan Brand

Contact Person Name: Elena

Website: https://lejanbrand.com/

Email: elena@lejanbrand.com

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

SOURCE: Lejan Brand

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lejan-brings-barefoot-footwear-to-back-to-school-season-with-its-child-1211793