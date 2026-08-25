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ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2026 17:14 Uhr
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Foundation Software Wins 21st NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Foundation Software, LLC., a leading provider of construction software solutions, recently received the NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award for the 21st year.

NorthCoast 99 is a program that recognizes the top 99 workplaces in Northeast Ohio. Winners are selected based on several factors, including company values, goal achievement, employee benefits and workplace satisfaction.

Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode says the company's 21st consecutive award reflects a consistent focus on its people.

"This recognition means a lot to us because it's really about our team," Ode said. "We've always tried to build a place where people feel supported, and this award tells us we're on the right track. It's a nice reminder of the culture everyone here has helped create."

Much of that comes down to the everyday structure of the workplace itself: flexible scheduling that supports a genuine work-life balance, ongoing opportunities for professional growth and wellness resources - including an on-site gym - built directly into how the company operates.

The company also offers a range of on-site perks to further show its appreciation for the team including group workout classes, weekly lunches, a game room and access to movie and sports tickets throughout the year.

Heading into 2027, Ode says the goal is to keep raising the bar. "We don't see this as a finish line," he said. "We're looking ahead to what comes next and how we can continue supporting our growing team."

To see the full list of winners, click here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been a leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff & estimating, project management, safety, HR, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-wins-21st-northcoast-99-top-workplace-award-1211817

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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