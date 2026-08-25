Visterra Landscape Group Announces Strategic Partnership With Richmond & Associates Landscaping, Transforming the Platform's South Region

Investment adds new regional leadership and three branches across the DFW Metroplex and Houston, creating one of the region's largest commercial landscape service providers

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's largest commercial landscape providers, today announced a strategic investment in Dallas, Texas-based Richmond & Associates Landscaping, a premier provider of commercial landscape maintenance, enhancement, installation and irrigation services. The transaction establishes Visterra as a leader in every major metropolitan area in Texas.

Founded more than 30 years ago by Jimmy Richmond, Richmond & Associates has grown into one of the state's most respected commercial landscape organizations. Through a commitment to service excellence and an employee centric culture, Richmond delivers comprehensive landscape maintenance, enhancement, installation and irrigation services to multifamily, HOA, municipal, industrial and commercial clients across the DFW and Houston metros.

Founder Jimmy Richmond, CFO Chaun Sherman, Director of Maintenance Jose Acosta, and all Richmond teammates will remain with the business and step into expanded roles across Visterra's South region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy, Chaun, Jose, and the entire Richmond team to the Visterra family," said Alan T. Handley, President and CEO of Visterra Landscape Group. "Richmond epitomizes the world-class organizations we seek to partner with-those defined by entrepreneurial leadership, a best-in-class culture of operational excellence and safety, premier customer relationships earned through decades of exceptional service, and teams whose members have chosen to build their careers together. Texas remains one of the most dynamic commercial landscaping geographies in the country, and we are confident that our partnership with Richmond will be transformative. Together, we are positioned as a provider of choice across the state."

"Everything we have accomplished over the past thirty years is a reflection of our people and the customers who have trusted us year after year," said Jimmy Richmond. "When we considered what came next, our priority was finding a partner who would protect and accelerate what we built - our culture, our standards, and the relationships that took decades to earn - while opening doors we could not open on our own. With this new partnership, I am energized by what our team will accomplish across Texas in the years ahead."

The partnership advances Visterra's initiatives focused on expanding across high-growth Sunbelt markets, enhancing operational efficiency through scale, unlocking career pathways for employees across all regions, and delivering a one-stop solution for commercial landscape customers nationwide.

Richmond & Associates is Visterra's 16th strategic partnership since its founding in 2022, and its fourth completed investment of 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's largest commercial landscape providers, growing organically and through strategic investment in well-established landscape service providers across 16 states. The company safely delivers expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping and portering, and snow and ice management services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra has been awarded Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping for the past three consecutive years and is a back-to-back winner of multiple Safety Recognition Awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. With incumbent partner leadership guiding day to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com or reach out directly to Chief Development Officer, Ryan McGuire.

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SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/visterra-landscape-group-announces-strategic-partnership-with-ri-1211831