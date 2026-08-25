Liberty County, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Drive Wise Innovations announced today that it has completed an internal review of the challenges involved in identifying and securing premium locations for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Florida. The review examined site availability, infrastructure requirements, accessibility, charging demand and the level of competition among EV charging providers.





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The company said the review was conducted as part of its ongoing work to evaluate potential locations for future charging infrastructure. One of the main findings was that locations that appear attractive for EV charging are not always suitable for development.

According to Drive Wise Innovations, a premium charging location generally needs to meet several requirements at the same time. In addition to having sufficient EV traffic, a site may need suitable electrical capacity, convenient vehicle access, adequate parking, visibility and an arrangement that allows charging infrastructure to be installed and operated efficiently.

"Finding a location is not simply a matter of identifying a busy road or a parking lot and putting chargers there," said Charlotte Garcia, Investor Relations Officer at Drive Wise Innovations. "There are several factors that have to work together. A location may have strong traffic but not have the electrical infrastructure we need, while another site may have the infrastructure but face limitations with access, parking or property arrangements."

The review also considered the competitive environment in Florida's EV charging market. Drive Wise Innovations noted that charging companies are increasingly competing for locations that can provide convenient access to drivers and support consistent charging demand.

Competition can be particularly noticeable in areas where several charging networks already operate. In those markets, companies evaluating a new site have to consider not only whether there is demand for charging, but also the number and location of existing charging stations nearby.

Drive Wise Innovations said this has made location selection an increasingly important part of its infrastructure planning. The company evaluates potential sites using several factors rather than relying solely on traffic levels or the number of electric vehicles in a particular area.

The review also highlighted the importance of considering the long-term suitability of a location. Infrastructure requirements, local development, changes in driving patterns and the growth of EV adoption can all affect the usefulness of a charging site over time.

"We believe the location decision is one of the most important decisions in a charging project," Garcia said. "A charger is only useful if drivers can reach it easily and the site can support the equipment properly. The work we have done through this review gives us a better understanding of what we need to look for as we evaluate additional opportunities."

Drive Wise Innovations intends to use the findings from the review when assessing potential EV charging projects and locations in Florida. The company said it will continue evaluating sites based on infrastructure requirements, accessibility, expected charging demand and the existing competitive landscape.

About Drive Wise Innovations

Drive Wise Innovations develops and deploys electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with a focus on expanding access to EV charging solutions in Florida. The company works across the planning, site evaluation, equipment and installation stages of EV charging projects.

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Source: GRW