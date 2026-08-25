2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): Overseas session of 2026 CIFTIS held in Kristiansund, Norway

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

KRISTIANSUND, Norway, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An overseas session of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) and Kristiansund Open Day were held Friday in the coastal city of Kristiansund in western Norway.

Chinese and Norwegian officials and business representatives attended the event, as Norway is stepping up preparations for its participation as the guest country of honor at the 2026 CIFTIS, according to a press release of the Chinese Embassy in Norway.

Henning Kristoffersen, commercial counsellor at the Norwegian Embassy in China and director of Innovation Norway China, said the Chinese market offers broad opportunities and that CIFTIS provides an important platform for Norwegian companies to expand their business networks and establish long-term partnerships.

Norway will build a national pavilion at the 2026 CIFTIS and the pavilion will focus on areas including green energy, digital technology, healthy home products and high-end nutrition, showcasing the innovation of Norwegian companies, he said.

Vegard Nekstad, board chair of the Kristiansund and Nordmore Business Association, said the association plans to organize a delegation of local companies and institutions to attend the fair in Beijing. The delegation will cover aquaculture, maritime technology, cultural and creative industries, and educational cooperation.

The association, the largest business organization in the Nordmore region, has 435 corporate and institutional members.

Kristiansund Mayor Kjell Neergaard said Kristiansund and the wider Nordmore region forms an important center of Norway's ocean economy, with strengths in seafood, maritime industries and clean energy.

He said these industries are closely aligned with key sectors represented at CIFTIS and expressed hope that the fair will promote more practical cooperation between local companies and Chinese partners.

Geng Hongzhou, economic and commercial counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Norway, said CIFTIS is an important platform for China to advance high-standard opening-up and international cooperation in trade in services. He encouraged more Norwegian companies to use the opportunity presented by Norway's guest-country status to bring their products, technologies and services to the Chinese market.

The 2026 CIFTIS will be held at Beijing's Shougang Park from Sept. 9 to 13, featuring exhibitions, business negotiations, promotional events and new achievement releases.

Since its launch in 2012, CIFTIS has attracted 1.47 million exhibitors and buyers from nearly 200 countries and regions.

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558