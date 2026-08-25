Skillprint Inc.: Skillprint Flow Launches to Turn Gameplay into Human-Performance Data for AI, Creating a New Revenue Stream for Game Studios

New platform turns gameplay into AI-ready behavioral data while running passively in the background, provides real-time player intelligence, and shares revenue 50/50 with game studios.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Skillprint today launched Skillprint Flow, an API and toolset that gives game studios a new revenue stream from gameplay they already generate. Flow analyzes non-identifying gameplay data and transforms it into structured human-performance data that helps data partners understand how real people think, learn, adapt, and make decisions, with the goal of building AI that can better understand and augment human capability. Skillprint works with AI labs and other organizations seeking human behavioral data and shares 50% of the resulting data revenue with participating game studios.

The Flow platform runs in the background without introducing new ads or content and gives game studios real-time intelligence into how players experience their games. Beyond revenue, Flow gives developers new signals into player cognition, mood, personality, and flow state. Studios can use this intelligence to understand where players are highly engaged, frustrated, or losing interest and, through Adaptive Play, define how elements such as difficulty and pacing respond in real time.

"Game studios generate valuable human-performance data every time someone plays their games, but today they capture very little of its potential value," said Chethan Ramachandran, co-founder and CEO of Skillprint. "Skillprint Flow gives studios a way to participate in the growing market for human behavioral data while accessing a new non-ad revenue stream from their gameplay, while also gaining intelligence they can use to better understand and adapt the player experience. We believe this creates a better model where AI gets smarter, studios share in the value, and the underlying data ultimately helps us build AI that works better with people."

Data that captures and measures how real people think, feel and decide is scarce and increasingly valuable because it can't be simply scraped from the web or synthesized. Game studios generate these human-performance signals every day but historically have captured none of their value. Flow changes that by transforming gameplay into measurable human-performance intelligence in real-time and at scale.

Skillprint provides this enriched dataset along with a toolkit to its Flow partners at no cost, including a real-time dashboard; a player Flow Score, a per-player, per-session read on flow state that shows exactly where players drop off; and Adaptive Play, which tunes difficulty and pacing in real time to keep players in the flow zone, challenged but not frustrated, engaged but not bored. This intelligence isn't just a dashboard; studios can act on it inside the game itself.

Skillprint Flow is built on more than 800 game-based cognitive studies, over 500,000 player sessions and over 1,000 games. It maps more than 150 game mechanics to mood, personality, and cognition, and captures 1,200 data points per session, measuring 14 cognitive skills, 9 moods, 5 personality traits, and 3 flow states. The same underlying human-performance intelligence also powers Skillprint Signal, the company recently launched a benchmark for measuring how effectively AI models improve human outcomes. Signal uses that intelligence to evaluate AI; Flow enables game studios to generate it at scale.

Together, Signal and Flow reflect Skillprint's broader thesis that the next phase of AI should focus not only on making models more capable, but on improving how humans and AI perform together.

Skillprint Flow is designed as a lightweight integration for Unity, Unreal, JavaScript, and HTML5 games, with minimal engineering required. Skillprint Flow is available now to game studio partners at docs.skillprint.co.

About Skillprint

Skillprint is a human-performance intelligence company using gameplay to understand and enhance how people think, feel and perform. Since 2020, Skillprint has combined cognitive science, game mechanics and AI to translate real gameplay into measurable human-performance signals. Skillprint's mission is to help build a future where AI augments human capability. Learn more at skillprint.co.

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SOURCE: Skillprint Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/skillprint-flow-launches-to-turn-gameplay-into-human-performance-1211849