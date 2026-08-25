Wells Fargo & Company: Wells Fargo Expands Affordable Senior Housing and Financial Education With $1.2 Million in North Dakota

Funding for Beyond Shelter supports senior housing development in Minot, while funding for Junior Achievement North expands financial education access for students across the state

MINOT, ND / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / As North Dakota communities continue to grow, many older adults face a shortage of affordable housing options that allow them to remain in the communities they have long called home. To help address that need while investing in the next generation's financial future, Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation are providing $1.2 million in North Dakota to support affordable senior housing and accessible financial education.

A $1 million donation from Wells Fargo to Beyond Shelter, Inc., a mission-driven nonprofit affordable housing developer dedicated to creating and preserving affordable homes across North Dakota, is designated for building new homes for older adults given Beyond Shelter currently has a waiting list for seniors needing affordable places to live. In addition, Wells Fargo is donating a former branch property to Beyond Shelter in support of its affordable senior housing in Minot.

"Wells Fargo is focused on expanding access to housing and financial mobility to ensure Minot and the region continue to grow and build lasting opportunity for future generations," said Jason Rosenberg, head of Public Affairs for Wells Fargo.

Since its founding, Beyond Shelter has developed or preserved more than 1,800 affordable homes through 57 developments, including 311 affordable rental units in Minot and Burlington.

Minot faces a growing shortage of affordable housing for older adults. Beyond Shelter's existing senior housing properties operate at near-full occupancy, reflecting strong demand for affordable housing options. Demand is expected to increase as the region continues to grow and demographic trends drive additional need for senior housing.

"Affordable housing provides the stability and dignity that allow people to thrive, and Wells Fargo's significant investment will help us create new opportunities for older adults to remain connected to the communities they call home," said Dan Madler, CEO of Beyond Shelter.

The new investment builds on a longstanding partnership between Wells Fargo and Beyond Shelter. Wells Fargo previously supported the development of Cooks Court, an affordable senior housing community in Minot that has provided stable housing and a strong sense of community for older adults since opening in 2016.

One resident, Betty Voth, now 97 years old, has called Cooks Court home for the past decade. In a handwritten note commemorating the property's 10th anniversary, she described the community of neighbors and friendships she has found there.

"This is our home and we like it a lot. We're like a big family, believe it or not," Voth wrote. "We all make the choice to have a good day and be a good neighbor."

While affordable housing helps older adults remain in the communities they love, preparing the next generation for financial success starts with financial education.

To support those efforts, the Wells Fargo Foundation is awarding a $200,000 grant to Junior Achievement North, a nonprofit organization that helps prepare young people for future careers and financial success, to expand access to financial literacy education for students across North Dakota and Montana through its Finance Park Pop-Up program.

Junior Achievement Finance Park Pop-Up is an immersive financial education simulation designed for middle and high school students. The program combines classroom lessons focused on personal finance and career exploration with hands-on learning that lets students make real-world budgeting decisions related to housing, credit, savings, health care, and other household expenses.

The grant will support the expansion of the program's reach and provide students with practical money management and career-readiness skills that can contribute to long-term financial success.

"Junior Achievement North's Finance Park Pop-Up is an innovative addition to our programmatic offerings that helps us expand access and reduce barriers by bringing life-changing financial education to students where they're at. The lessons within this program help students build essential financial knowledge and confidence that prepare them for opportunity-filled futures in an ever-changing world," said Kumar Balasubrahmanyan, Vice President of Innovation at Junior Achievement North.

With these community-led programs, Beyond Shelter and Junior Achievement North aim to strengthen the local economy and communities as a whole.

About Beyond Shelter

Beyond Shelter, Inc. is a mission-driven nonprofit affordable housing developer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. Since its founding, Beyond Shelter has developed or preserved more than 1,800 affordable homes across North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Guided by its mission, Impacting Lives through the Power of Housing, Beyond Shelter develops housing that strengthens communities and creates opportunities for seniors, families, and individuals to thrive. For more information about Beyond Shelter, Inc. visit www.beyondshelterinc.com"

About Junior Achievement North

Junior Achievement North is an expert in innovative and experiential opportunities that spark joy in learning for students. As part of the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices, Junior Achievement North serves students throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, western Wisconsin, and eastern Montana. The organization's programming is in high demand across the region, reaching over 100,000 students each year through lessons on financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship. For more information about Junior Achievement North visit www.janorth.org.

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Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation are providing $1.2 million in North Dakota to support affordable senior housing and accessible financial education.

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SOURCE: Wells Fargo & Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/wells-fargo-expands-affordable-senior-housing-and-financial-educatio-1211842