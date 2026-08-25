Lee Steinberg Law Firm PC: The Lee Steinberg Law Firm Releases 2025 Report on Michigan's Most Dangerous Intersections

New county by county analysis identifies the top crash locations across eight of Michigan's busiest counties, giving drivers a clearer picture of where risk runs highest.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / The Lee Steinberg Law Firm today released its 2025 report ranking the most dangerous intersections across eight of Michigan's busiest counties. The analysis ranks intersections by the total number of crashes reported at each location, spotlighting the crossings where drivers face the highest risk day in and day out.

Roughly one third of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Michigan happen at or near intersections every year. Any intersection carries more danger than an open stretch of road without crossing traffic, and knowing where the worst ones are gives careful drivers the chance to slow down, stay alert, or choose a safer route.

The report covers the top ten most dangerous intersections in each of the following counties: Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Saginaw, Genesee, Ingham, and Kent.

Wayne County's Most Dangerous Intersections

Wayne County is home to Detroit and carries some of the highest traffic volumes in Michigan. The county's most dangerous intersection topped fifty crashes in a single year, and Ford Road in Westland accounts for three of the top six.

1. Ford Rd and N Newburgh Rd, Westland - 53 crashes

2. Telegraph Rd and West Rd, Monroe - 42 crashes

3. Conant St and E Davison St, Hamtramck - 35 crashes

4. Dix Ave and Southfield Rd, Lincoln Park - 30 crashes

5. Ford Rd and N Wayne Rd, Westland - 30 crashes

6. Ford Rd and Merriman Rd, Westland - 30 crashes

7. Middle Belt Rd and Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia - 29 crashes

8. Conner St and Gratiot Ave, Detroit - 28 crashes

9. Ann Arbor Rd and Haggerty Rd, Plymouth - 27 crashes

10. Beech Daly Rd and Schoolcraft Rd, Redford - 27 crashes

Macomb County's Most Dangerous Intersections

Macomb County claims the single most dangerous intersection on the entire list. Van Dyke Avenue, running through Sterling Heights and Warren, appears in five of the county's ten worst locations.

1. 18 1/2 Mile Rd and Van Dyke Ave ramp area, Sterling Heights - 95 crashes

2. 18 1/2 Mile Rd and Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights - 62 crashes

3. 11 Mile Rd and Van Dyke Ave, Warren - 56 crashes

4. 18 1/2 Mile Rd and Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights - 48 crashes

5. 11 Mile Rd and Van Dyke Ave, Warren - 41 crashes

6. 23 Mile Rd and Schoenherr Rd, Utica - 36 crashes

7. 23 Mile Rd and Van Dyke Ave, Utica - 33 crashes

8. 15 Mile Rd and Groesbeck Hwy, Clinton Twp - 31 crashes

9. 30 Mile Rd and S M53, Washington - 29 crashes

10. Cass Ave and N Groesbeck Hwy and S Groesbeck Hwy, Clinton Twp - 29 crashes

Oakland County's Most Dangerous Intersections

Oakland County's danger spots cluster around a handful of high traffic corridors, with Dixie Highway accounting for three of the top six near Clarkston and Davisburg.

1. Orchard Lake Rd and W 14 Mile Rd, Farmington - 48 crashes

2. Dixie Hwy and E Holly Rd, Davisburg - 44 crashes

3. E Woodward Ave and University Dr, Pontiac - 42 crashes

4. Dixie Hwy and Lancaster Hill Dr, Clarkston - 38 crashes

5. Martin Pkwy and N Pontiac Trl and S M5, Commerce Twp - 38 crashes

6. Dixie Hwy and White Lake Rd, Clarkston - 38 crashes

7. Southfield Rd and W 11 Mile Rd, Southfield - 37 crashes

8. E Avon Rd and S Rochester Rd and W Avon Rd, Rochester Hills - 37 crashes

9. Martin Pkwy and N M5 and N Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake - 37 crashes

10. W Huron St and W Woodward Ave, Pontiac - 35 crashes

Washtenaw County's Most Dangerous Intersections

Washtenaw County's list is dominated by Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, with the corner of N Hamilton St and Washtenaw Ave standing well above the rest.

1. N Hamilton St and Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti - 73 crashes

2. S State Rd and W Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor - 36 crashes

3. S State St and W Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor - 24 crashes

4. E Michigan Ave and N Prospect St and S Prospect St, Ypsilanti - 22 crashes

5. E Michigan Ave and N Huron St and W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti - 21 crashes

6. S State St and W Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor - 15 crashes

7. Fuller Rd and Maiden Ln and N Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor - 15 crashes

8. Carpenter Rd and Hogback Rd and Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor - 15 crashes

9. Hill St and Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor - 14 crashes

10. S State Rd and West Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor - 13 crashes

Saginaw County's Most Dangerous Intersections

Most of Saginaw County's worst intersections sit inside the city of Saginaw, clustered along Center Road, State Street, and Tittabawassee Road.

1. Birch Run Rd and Dixie Hwy, Birch Run - 24 crashes

2. Gratiot Rd and N Center Rd and S Center Rd, Saginaw - 23 crashes

3. N Center Rd and State St, Saginaw - 23 crashes

4. E Tittabawassee Rd and Midland Rd and Tittabawassee Rd, Midland - 23 crashes

5. Hemmeter Rd and State St, Saginaw - 17 crashes

6. S Michigan Ave and Stephens St, Saginaw - 17 crashes

7. Bay Rd and Tittabawassee Rd, Saginaw - 17 crashes

8. N Center Rd and Tittabawassee Rd, Saginaw - 16 crashes

9. S Michigan Ave and Williams St, Saginaw - 15 crashes

10. Hill St and State St, Saginaw - 14 crashes

Genesee County's Most Dangerous Intersections

Genesee County, anchored by Flint, sees its heaviest crash volume spread across Dort Highway, Saginaw Road, and several state road crossings.

1. Baldwin Rd and E Baldwin Rd and S Saginaw Rd - 24 crashes

2. Corunna Rd and S Linden Rd - 23 crashes

3. N Dort Hwy and Robert T Longway Blvd and S Dort Hwy - 23 crashes

4. Davison Rd and N Dort Hwy - 22 crashes

5. E Grand Blanc Rd and Fenton Rd and W Grand Blanc Rd - 22 crashes

6. E Flint St and N State Rd and W Flint St - 21 crashes

7. E Hill Rd and S Saginaw Rd - 21 crashes

8. Flushing Rd and N Ballenger Hwy - 21 crashes

9. N Center Rd and Richfield Rd - 20 crashes

10. Lapeer Rd and S State Rd - 20 crashes

Ingham County's Most Dangerous Intersections

Ingham County's crash data centers on Lansing and the surrounding Okemos area, with E Saginaw St and N Homer St leading the county and US 127 ramp crossings appearing repeatedly.

1. E Saginaw St and N Homer St, Lansing - 51 crashes

2. E Grand River Ave and N Howard St at S US 127 Grand River, Lansing - 46 crashes

3. Jolly Rd and Okemos Rd, Okemos - 35 crashes

4. E Mount Hope Ave and S Cedar St, Lansing - 30 crashes

5. Grand River Ave and Okemos Rd, Okemos - 29 crashes

6. Grand River Ave and N Hagadorn Rd and S Hagadorn Rd, Lansing - 27 crashes

7. Aurelius Rd and E Jolly Rd, Lansing - 24 crashes

8. E Kalamazoo St and N US 127 Homer ramp and S Homer St, Lansing - 23 crashes

9. E Saginaw St and Frandor Ave, Lansing - 23 crashes

10. E Miller Rd and S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing - 22 crashes

Kent County's Most Dangerous Intersections

Kent County's worst intersections are almost entirely concentrated along 28th Street, which runs through Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Kentwood, and Cascade and appears in seven of the county's ten worst crossings.

1. 28th St SE and Broadmoor Ave SE and E Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids - 42 crashes

2. 28th St SW and Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming - 41 crashes

3. 28th St SW and Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming - 41 crashes

4. Alpine Ave NW, N Center Dr NW and Old Orchard Dr NW, Grand Rapids - 32 crashes

5. 28th St SE and Patterson Ave SE, Cascade - 29 crashes

6. 28th St SE and Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids - 28 crashes

7. 28th St SE and Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids - 27 crashes

8. 54th St SW and Kellogg Woods Dr, Kentwood - 26 crashes

9. 52nd St SE and Eastern Ave SE, Kentwood - 26 crashes

10. 28th St SE and Hotel Ave SE, Cascade - 25 crashes

Why These Intersections See So Many Crashes

The pattern is clear. The most dangerous intersections tend to sit where heavy traffic meets freeways, busy retail districts, or major commuting corridors. Van Dyke Avenue in Macomb County, 28th Street in Kent County, Ford Road in Wayne County, and Dixie Highway in Oakland County all appear repeatedly for the same reason: high volume, frequent merging, and closely spaced signals give drivers less room for error.

A crash does not always mean someone was injured, but it substantially increases the odds. Drivers hurt in an intersection collision may be entitled to recover benefits under Michigan's No-Fault insurance law.

"Drivers deserve to know where the real danger is. If highlighting these intersections encourages even a few people to slow down and stay alert, this report will have done its job," said a spokesperson for The Lee Steinberg Law Firm.

About The Lee Steinberg Law Firm

The Lee Steinberg Law Firm has spent more than 50 years helping injured Michigan drivers recover after car accidents. The firm handles cases on a contingency basis under its Lee Free Guarantee, meaning clients pay nothing upfront and owe nothing unless the firm wins. Consultations are always free.

Media and Consultation Contact

The Lee Steinberg Law Firm

Phone: 1-800-LEE-FREE (1-800-533-3733)

Web: www.1800leefree.com

Injured drivers can call or contact the firm online for a free consultation with an experienced Michigan car accident attorney.

Source: Michigan Traffic Crash Facts (michigantrafficcrashfacts.org), Data Query Tool.

Disclaimer: This information is for general informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as legal advice without consulting a licensed attorney. Past results are no guarantee of future results.

SOURCE: Lee Steinberg Law Firm PC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-lee-steinberg-law-firm-releases-2025-report-on-michigans-mos-1211848