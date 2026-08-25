Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - FlameProxies has launched a residential proxy network built around usage-based access, giving businesses, developers, and data teams the ability to buy bandwidth as their projects require it rather than committing to fixed plans. The network spans more than 180 countries, is available from the first gigabyte purchased, and carries no expiry on unused bandwidth.





FlameProxies Launches Residential Proxy Network Across 180 Countries Without Contract Commitments



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Web data operations have outgrown the procurement model that serves them. Teams running e-commerce monitoring, advertising verification, and market research need access that shifts with each campaign, yet buying a residential proxy network has typically meant agreeing to annual contracts and volume tiers set before the first request is ever made. That structure works for enterprises with predictable demand and strands the smaller engineering teams whose usage rises and falls week to week.

"Teams should not have to forecast a year of bandwidth to start a project that runs for a month," said Emil Alm, CEO & Founder of FlameProxies. "We built the network so access scales with the work rather than the contract, and so a two-person team gets the same infrastructure as a company buying in bulk."

The network draws on three distinct residential IP pools, allowing customers to test performance characteristics and route traffic through whichever pool suits the target. Geo-targeting operates at country, city, and ASN level, supporting search engine monitoring and localized testing from specific regions. The company reports 99.99 percent uptime and draws on more than six years of operating experience in the proxy infrastructure market.

FlameProxies is extending the platform with additional proxy categories and developer documentation over the coming months. The company requires customers to operate within applicable law, third-party terms, and its acceptable-use policies, and prohibits use of the network for fraud, credential abuse, unauthorized access, or malicious automation.

About FlameProxies

FlameProxies provides proxy infrastructure for businesses, developers, and data teams, including residential, premium residential, mobile, and static ISP proxies. Its services support compliant web data collection, digital testing, monitoring, research, and automation workflows.

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Source: Plentisoft