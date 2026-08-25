Nomad Compute Plc - Directorate change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25
25 August 2026
Nomad Compute PLC
("Nomad" or "the Company")
Directorate Change
Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE: NMD) announces that Jonathan Hives has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect, the termination of his appointment will be notified to Companies House accordingly.
Paul Kennedy, who agreed to step down from the Board on 20 August 2026, has now agreed to remain as a Non-Executive Director during a notice period, in order to ensure continuity of the Board in the interim.
For further information, please contact:
Nomad Compute PLC
Jonathan Bixby, Chairman
Via First Sentinel
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3855 5551
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8064 4056
www.alfredhenry.com
Fortified Securities
Corporate Broker
Guy Wheatley, CFA
+44 (0) 203 4117773
About Nomad Compute PLC
Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.