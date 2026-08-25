Nomad Compute Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25

25 August 2026

Nomad Compute PLC

("Nomad" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

Nomad Compute PLC (AQSE: NMD) announces that Jonathan Hives has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect, the termination of his appointment will be notified to Companies House accordingly.

Paul Kennedy, who agreed to step down from the Board on 20 August 2026, has now agreed to remain as a Non-Executive Director during a notice period, in order to ensure continuity of the Board in the interim.

For further information, please contact:

Nomad Compute PLC Jonathan Bixby, Chairman

Via First Sentinel Tel: +44 (0) 20 3855 5551 Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink Tel: +44 (0) 20 8064 4056 www.alfredhenry.com Fortified Securities Corporate Broker Guy Wheatley, CFA +44 (0) 203 4117773

About Nomad Compute PLC

Headquartered in London, Nomad Compute PLC is a publicly listed company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker NMD. The Company intends to develop and operate modular, containerised edge AI compute infrastructure for global enterprise and sovereign markets.