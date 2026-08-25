JRM Construction Management's Build-Out of JPMorgan Chase Global HQ Named ENR New York's Best Project in the Interior Category

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce that its work on JPMorgan Chase's new Global Headquarters at 270 Park Avenue has been named ENR New York's Best Project in the Interior category, recognizing JRM's exceptional execution on one of New York City's most ambitious workplace projects.

JRM's scope encompassed more than 1.3 million square feet of interior construction across 28 floors, making the project a defining achievement for the firm and its project team. Delivered at an extraordinary scale and level of complexity, the interiors required extensive coordination, technical expertise, and precision while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship throughout.

The award reflects the dedication of the entire JRM team, from the field to the office. Throughout the project, team members worked collaboratively to navigate complex construction challenges and execute sophisticated workplace and amenity environments that support JPMorgan Chase's new global headquarters.

"This project exemplified what a true partnership between client, consultants, and contractor is meant to be," said Keith Frerichs, VP, Interiors at JRM Construction Management. "Its success was driven by the commitment of every team member to the JRM Core Values, and more importantly, to putting those values into action every day."

The recognition from ENR New York celebrates not only the project's scale and technical achievements, but also the people and partnerships behind its successful delivery. The project team's passion, dedication, and collaborative approach were instrumental in bringing more than 1.3 million square feet of sophisticated interiors to life within one of Manhattan's most prominent new towers.

As an employee-owned company, JRM is especially proud to celebrate this achievement as a shared success across the organization. The award underscores the expertise and commitment that continue to define JRM's approach to delivering complex, high-profile projects.

JRM congratulates and thanks the entire JPMorgan Chase project team for this well-earned recognition and outstanding accomplishment.

Contact Information:

Sunny Khan

Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management

sukhan@jrmcm.com

212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-managements-build-out-of-jpmorgan-chase-global-hq-named-enr-new-yorks-1211149