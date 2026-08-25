CSRHub Announces Strategic Partnership With SG Analytics, a Straive Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / As previously seen on the CSRHub blog.

By Bahar Gidwani

This collaboration brings together CSRHub's global ESG data products and ratings platform with SG Analytics' AI-driven sustainability advisory expertise to help organizations accelerate their ESG maturity.

CSRHub is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with SG Analytics (SGA), a Straive company, a leading AI-powered research and analytics firm. The partnership combines CSRHub's extensive ESG ratings and benchmarking tools with SG Analytics' specialized AI operationalization for ESG data, research, advisory and reporting services, offering clients a more complete pathway from ESG insight to ESG action.

"Data alone doesn't drive transformation, it's what organizations do with that data that matters," said Bahar Gidwani, co-founder and CTO, CSRHub. "By partnering with SG Analytics, we're connecting our ratings and benchmarking capabilities with a team that can help companies translate insight into a concrete ESG strategy, reporting practice, and guide for improvement. It's a natural fit for clients looking to move from measurement to meaningful progress."

"SG Analytics is excited to join forces with CSRHub," said Jayaprakash Mallikarjuna, Chief Operating Officer at SG Analytics. "As part of Straive, we bring an AI-first approach to ESG research and advisory. Combining that with CSRHub's trusted data and ratings ecosystem lets us offer clients a seamless, end-to-end ESG experience, spanning data sourcing and standardization with full traceability, benchmarking against peers, and strategy development through confident progress reporting."

Why It Matters

As regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations around sustainability continue to expand, organizations increasingly need both reliable ESG data and expert guidance to act on it. This partnership is intended to give companies a single, connected path from understanding where they stand today to building and executing a credible ESG strategy for tomorrow.

CSRHub helps you compare performance against peers with a consensus view, not one source. We identify the factors shaping your ratings and help you focus improvement efforts where they will have the greatest impact. For more information, we welcome hearing from you. Please contact us here.

About CSRHub

CSRHub provides access to the world's largest corporate social responsibility and sustainability database, powered by expert consensus sustainability ratings, information, and tools. Clients use CSRHub's decisive data platform for global benchmarking, supply and value chain risk assessment and compliance readiness solutions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 62,000 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on 42,000 companies from 134 industries in 158 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 1,000 sources, including the leading analyst raters, to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance. For more information, visit www.CSRHub.com. CSRHub is a B Corporation.

About SG Analytics (a Straive Company)

SG Analytics (SGA), a Straive company, is a global leader in data, analytics, and AI consulting - specializing in turning data into actionable insights and operationalizing AI at scale. SGA leverages AI-powered research capabilities to deliver ESG data and insights across 20,000+ companies in 16+ languages, controversy monitoring, exclusionary screening, and compliance mapping against global regulations and sustainability frameworks.

A Great Place to Work certified company, SGA's 1,400+ experts operate across the U.S.A, U.K and India. Recognized by Gartner, Everest Group, ISG, and featured in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024 and Financial Times & Statista APAC 2025 High Growth Companies, SGA is redefining decision-making at the intersection of data, innovation, and AI deployment.

For more information, visit www.sganalytics.com and www.straive.com

Bahar Gidwani is CTO and Co-founder of CSRHub. He has built and run large technology-based businesses for many years. Bahar holds a CFA, worked on Wall Street with Kidder, Peabody, and with McKinsey & Co. Bahar has consulted to a number of major companies and currently serves on the board of several software and Web companies. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree in physics and astronomy. He plays bridge, races sailboats, and is based in New York City.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CSRHub

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csrhub

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSRHub

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/csrhub-announces-strategic-partnership-with-sg-analytics-a-straive-company-1211851