Ambu A/S: Ambu Updates Financial Outlook For 2025/26

25.8.2026 18:00:05 CEST | Ambu A/S | Inside information

For the full year 2025/26, Ambu now expects organic revenue growth of around 10% and EBIT margin of 12-14%. The updated organic revenue growth guidance reflects slower volume uptake in Anesthesia & Patient Monitoring, which is now expected to deliver very low-single-digit organic growth for the full year. As the key growth driver, Endoscopy Solutions maintains its +15% organic growth outlook. The EBIT margin is expected to be toward the high end of the 12-14% guidance range, supported by continued operating leverage and tariff refunds.





OUTLOOK FY 2025/26 25 AUG 2026 6 MAY 2026 Organic revenue growth ~10% 10-12% EBIT margin before special items 12-14% 12-14%

Company announcement no. 16 2025/26

Contacts

Lisa Bedell Clive, Head of Investor Relations, +44 7385 420133, licl@ambu.com

Tine Bjørn Schmidt, Director of Corporate Communications, +45 2264 0697, tisc@ambu.com

About Ambu A/S

Ever since 1937, Ambu has surpassed expectations with groundbreaking solutions that improve patient care. Millions of patients, clinicians, and health systems worldwide rely on our endoscopy, anesthesia, and patient monitoring solutions for efficiency, safety, and performance. Our ownership of every stage of the product life cycle enables us to work closely with healthcare professionals, maintain a reliable product supply, and uphold full transparency. At our headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, and around the world in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific, 5,200+ Ambu team members are committed to delivering above and beyond.