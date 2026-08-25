Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco) has launched a wholly owned technology-commercialization subsidiary, Kepco Technology Holdings, according to the South Korean Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said. Kepco contributed an initial KRW 20 billion ($14.4 million) in capital and plans to increase cumulative funding to KRW 100 billion over five years through annual KRW 20 billion contributions. The subsidiary is intended to connect more than 8,000 Kepco patents and other public-sector energy research, including from the Korea Institute of Energy Technology (KENTECH), with startups and energy-technology ...

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