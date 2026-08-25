Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Rain Protocol (https://www.rain.one/), the permissionless infrastructure for prediction markets, has completed its first DAO Credit Refund settlement, permanently burning 7.4 billion $RAIN tokens, following the close of the settlement claim window. The burn concludes the process that began after the Rain Foundation identified coordinated activity by a group of participants using multiple wallets to bypass the Credit Refund program's $5,000-per-user allocation cap.

Rather than determining the outcome internally, Rain put the proposed resolution to $RAIN token holders through the protocol's first decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) vote. To leave the resolution with that community, the Foundation, team-controlled wallets, and team vesting allocations did not participate in the vote. The community approved a settlement under which the Foundation committed $23 million in USDT to purchase the remaining locked Credit Refund allocations at a fixed price of $0.0031 per token, with all $RAIN purchased through the settlement designated to be permanently removed from circulation.

Following approval, eligible Credit Refund participants were able to claim under the settlement, receiving USDT in exchange for their remaining locked allocations.

With the claim window now closed, 7,419,354,838 $RAIN acquired through the settlement has been permanently burned. The burn represents 1.035% of circulating $RAIN supply and brings the resulting circulating supply to 709,173,225,165. The burned tokens were valued at approximately $108 million at the time of the burn. The transaction is publicly verifiable on-chain at: https://arbiscan.io/tx/0x426c80c749fc8037c8b6540a52813bcc43a37b791fefc276712d296eb9a8b46a.

The burn is the final execution step of the community's decision, ensuring that the $RAIN acquired through the settlement cannot return to circulation. Permanently removing the tokens from supply, the on-chain transaction provides a publicly verifiable conclusion to a governance process in which token holders determined the resolution and Rain Foundation committed the capital required to carry it out.

"Governance matters most when a decision has real consequences for the people participating in a protocol," said Roy Shaham, CEO of Rain Protocol. "The community made the decision, the Foundation committed the capital, and this burn completes that decision transparently on-chain for anyone to verify. That is the standard decentralized governance should be held to as Rain moves into V2."

About Rain:

Rain is a decentralized protocol that provides the infrastructure for anyone to build their own prediction market platforms or applications. Using the machine-readable Rain SDK, developers and AI agents can launch independent markets and niche apps. Rain features private, invitation-only markets, AMM, account abstraction, AI market and dispute resolution, cross-chain support, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.rain.one/

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Source: Asiacryptos