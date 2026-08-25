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WKN: A41Z3Y | ISIN: GB00BT66KP92 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.08.2026 18:30 Uhr
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Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Sale of Shares from Treasury

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Sale of Shares from Treasury

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25

25 August 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Sale of Shares from Treasury

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Company has sold from treasury a total of 350,000 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 527.00 pence per share. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 108,985,550 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, including shares held in treasury, is 265,802,630. The total number of voting rights in the Company following the re-issue is 156,817,080.

The figure of 156,817,080 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ENDS-

For further information contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.comTel: 07376 982071

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Tel: +44 (0)207 742 8805

Email: charlotte.twigden@jpmorgan.com& carrie.fox@jpmorgan.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.