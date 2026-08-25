Logo Brands and Timeless Etchings Announce Strategic Manufacturing Partnership

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Logo Brands, a leading manufacturer and marketer of licensed sports products, has entered into a new strategic manufacturing partnership with Timeless Etchings, a U.S.-based manufacturer known for its craftsmanship in barn wood products and domestically produced décor.

For the past eight months, the two companies have been working together to develop a new collection of products that combines the manufacturing capabilities of Timeless Etchings with Logo Brands' strength in licensed sports, product development, retail relationships, and distribution.

Timeless Etchings brings state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, equipment, craftsmanship, and an experienced team that excels at creating high-quality products in the United States. Logo Brands brings more than 25 years of experience developing licensed sports products and bringing them to market through many of the largest retailers in the country.

The partnership is focused on elevating traditional sports décor and gift products through the use of real wood, substantial crafted metal components, premium finishes, and classic designs intended to create products that feel more authentic, substantial, and lasting.

"This partnership allows both companies to focus on what they do best," said Kris Talley of Logo Brands. "Timeless Etchings is exceptionally good at making product. They have tremendous people, equipment, and manufacturing capabilities. Logo Brands knows how to develop licensed sports products, work within the licensing community, and get those products in front of retailers and consumers across the country. Bringing those strengths together gives us an opportunity to create something special in this category."

Jeff Potter, owner of Timeless Etchings, sees the partnership as an opportunity to focus his company on its greatest strengths while leveraging Logo Brands' reach into the licensed sports marketplace.

"We had to be honest with ourselves about what we do exceptionally well and where we needed a stronger partner," said Potter. "We excel at manufacturing the highest quality product in our category. What we haven't been as good at is breaking into new retail channels and building the kind of national retail distribution these products deserve. Instead of continuing to fight that reality, we decided it made much more sense to put our manufacturing capabilities behind one of the best sports licensees in the country. Logo Brands already has the licenses, the retailer relationships, the sales organization, and the ability to get product to market at scale. We believe combining what they do best with what we do best is a tremendous opportunity for both companies."

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of licensed sports and lifestyle products. With a portfolio spanning collegiate and professional sports, entertainment, and lifestyle brands, the company offers a wide range of products across tailgating, outdoor, home, drinkware, bags, and other fan-focused categories. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and strong partnerships, Logo Brands serves major retailers, specialty stores, e-commerce platforms, and consumers across North America. For more information, visit LogoBrands.com.

About Timeless Etchings

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Timeless Etchings Company specializes in unique, laser-etched and UV printed licensed products that celebrate college sports and school pride. Built on a commitment to American craftsmanship, innovative design, and quality, the company creates distinctive products for the home and office that connect fans with the teams and universities they love. Timeless Etchings combines attention to detail with a deep understanding of the collegiate market to create products designed to be enjoyed for years to come. For more information, visit https://www.timelessetchingsco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Schmucker, Marketing & Communications Manager - rachel@logobrands.com

Kris Talley, kris@logobrands.com

Jeff Potter, jeff@timelessetchingsco.com

SOURCE: Logo Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/logo-brands-and-timeless-etchings-announce-strategic-manufacturing-1211336