The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) have signed the See Agreement for Expo 2030 Riyadh, formally establishing the legal and administrative framework that will support Official Participants throughout their journey to the World Expo. The signing took place on the sidelines of the visit to France by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

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H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the BIE, at the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the BIE, and Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh.

The See Agreement sets out the legal and administrative conditions under which countries and international organizations will participate in Expo 2030 Riyadh. With the Agreement now in place, participants have the formal framework they need as they advance through the design, construction and operational stages of their Expo journey.

The signing follows the approval of the See Agreement by the General Assembly of the BIE in Paris in June 2026 and reinforces Expo 2030 Riyadh's commitment to a transparent and collaborative approach to international participation. By providing a clear and well-defined framework, it gives countries and international organizations greater confidence in the support and coordination they can expect as their preparations advance.

Commenting on the milestone, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the BIE, said: "The signing of the See Agreement marks an important milestone in preparations for Expo 2030 Riyadh. It further strengthens the institutional framework between the BIE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and establishes the conditions and privileges that will support Official Participants as they prepare for the next World Expo. International participants are at the heart of every World Expo, and this Agreement reflects our shared commitment to providing them with the framework and support required for successful participation in Riyadh."

Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh, said: "Expo 2030 Riyadh represents the Kingdom's ambition to bring the world together around a shared belief in dialogue, cooperation and progress. The signing of the See Agreement marks an important step in fulfilling our commitment to welcome countries and international organisations from around the world, providing a clear framework to support their journey towards 2030 and enable them to bring their ambitions to life. As preparations advance, we are committed to ensuring that participants have the guidance, systems and support they need to contribute meaningfully to this global gathering. We are proud to be building a World Expo that will strengthen connections between nations, showcase the progress and capabilities of Saudi Arabia, and create a lasting impact for Riyadh, the Kingdom and the world."

The framework covers areas that directly support Official Participants and their teams, including travel and visa arrangements, tax and customs measures, mobility support, and other technical and administrative requirements. Together, these provisions are designed to simplify key administrative processes and support an efficient participation experience in the lead-up to and during Expo 2030 Riyadh.

The signing further strengthens the foundations for international participation and supports the Kingdom's preparations to welcome the world in 2030. Expo 2030 Riyadh will take place from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031 under the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow." The six-month event is expected to bring together more than 200 official participants and welcome 42 million visits. Through national pavilions, cultural programming, innovation and immersive experiences, Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a global platform for countries and organisations to exchange ideas, build partnerships and explore solutions to shared challenges. Following the event, the site is planned to evolve into a permanent global village, creating a lasting legacy for Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the world.

About Expo 2030 Riyadh

Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together more than 200 official participants and welcome 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.

Held under the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow," and hosted in Riyadh a city of action and ambition Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the site will evolve into a global village, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.expo2030riyadh.sa/en/

About World Expos

World Expos are held under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating international exhibitions ('Expos') and for fostering their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. Today, four types of Expos are organised under the BIE's auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.

For more information, please visit: https://bie-paris.org/site/en/

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