Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Opens Boise Office and Expands Presence in Idaho

New office strengthens service for existing clients while creating opportunities for continued growth in the region

Summary: Coffman Engineers opens a Boise, Idaho office, expanding its presence to serve clients and support growth in the region.

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline engineering firm, has opened a new office in Boise, Idaho. The new location strengthens Coffman's ability to support existing clients, expand multidiscipline engineering services in the region, and pursue new opportunities in a market that continues to experience significant economic and industrial investment.

The Boise office is built on years of strategic planning and business development by Coffman's regional leadership. The location will operate as an extension of the Bozeman office while providing a strong local presence for clients throughout Idaho and the surrounding area. Boise has emerged as a key market for Coffman, driven by economic expansion, population increases, and continued investment across industries that align with Coffman's experience.

Coffman is currently supporting clients in the federal, commercial, data center, and advanced manufacturing sectors and sees significant potential to deepen those relationships while expanding services to new clients.

The office is anchored by team members already contributing to Coffman's work in the region. Fire Protection Engineer Tysen Buster, PE, has been serving clients in Boise while supporting Coffman's Bozeman team and Electrical Engineering Principal Ben Maxwell, PE, relocated to Boise and is helping lead the development of the office. Their experience, along with additional staff relocations in the coming months, helps establish a strong foundation for the Boise office. Support from the Bozeman team will further strengthen the office's ability to serve clients throughout the region.

"Boise represents the kind of market where Coffman's long-term approach to growth can make a meaningful impact," said Scott Twele, PE, President of Coffman Engineers. "We've built strong relationships and project experience in the region, and establishing a dedicated office allows us to serve clients more effectively while creating a foundation for future growth."

"Opening a Boise office is about people, both our clients and our team members," said Canaan Bontadelli, PE, Senior Vice President, Rocky Mountain Regional Manager, and Managing Principal of Coffman's Bozeman office. "We've already built momentum through team members who are living and working in the community, and this office allows us to deepen those connections. Being part of the community helps us better support clients, attract talented professionals, and create opportunities that benefit both our team and the region."

Additional information about the Boise office is available at: https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-opens-office-in-boise-idaho/

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 900+ employees in 24 offices across the US committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

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For more information, contact Beth Ito at beth.ito@coffman.com

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coffman-engineers-opens-boise-office-and-expands-presence-in-ida-1211719