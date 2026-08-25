Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Local AI Registry, the first public registry of what AI assistants say about local businesses, launched nationally on July 1st, 2026. Any business in the United States can look up its record complimentary at LocalAIRegistry.com and see what ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity actually say about it. According to Local AI Registry's scoring data, 73% of local businesses are never recommended by AI assistants.





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What is Local AI Registry?

Local AI Registry is a complimentary national public registry that shows local businesses what AI assistants say about them. It is not an SEO agency. It checks what ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity actually say when asked about a business, then records the results. Any business can claim its record with no credit card required, and claiming that record is the first step to getting a business into AI answers. Industries tracked include plastic surgeons, med spas, cannabis dispensaries, eye doctors, and auto dealers and more across the United States.

What is an AI Score?

The AI Score is a 0 to 100 number that measures how findable and recommendable a business is to AI assistants. It is built from eight weighted signals: retrieval grounding, off-property attestation, AI visibility, reviews and response, backlink and citation authority, Google Business Profile, speed and mobile, and content freshness and schema. Local AI Registry enforces a strict no-pay-to-rank policy. Scores cannot be bought.

Why did a former Google search engineer build this?

Steve Lee, Founder and CEO of Local AI Registry, worked early on the team behind Google's search algorithm and held executive roles at Google and Microsoft. He also owns a local med spa. He built Local AI Registry because his own business was hard to find in an AI-driven world. "I spent years inside the systems that decide what people find, and I still could not see what AI was saying about my own med spa," said Steve Lee, Founder and CEO of Local AI Registry. "Getting listed is complimentary and any business can claim its record today, but being the one business AI recommends takes ongoing work."

Who is behind Local AI Registry?

Local AI Registry was founded in 2026 by a team that previously built a multi-million-dollar search technology company together. Steve Lee is a serial entrepreneur of more than twenty years with multiple exits and IPOs. Eric Sim, Chief Operating Officer, led more than one hundred teams inside large pharmaceutical companies before moving to BitGo, the crypto infrastructure firm safeguarding trillions in digital assets. Clinton Adeleke, Chief Product Officer, is an engineer fluent across the modern AI, data, and search stack. Bridgette DeBrino, Head of Sales and Marketing, spent more than fourteen years at Allenby Cosmetic Dermatology and served as Chief Operations Officer of BodySquad in Boca Raton. She then served as Chief Executive Officer of Belvara in Chicago. Kerrie Quinby, VP of People and Partnerships, brings twenty-five years in beauty, OTC, and wellness, including work as Director of Artistry at Colorescience and brand work spanning L'Oreal and Estee Lauder. "Owners ask us every day how to show up in AI search, and until now there was no place to even check," said Bridgette DeBrino, Head of Sales and Marketing at Local AI Registry. "Now any business can see its answer in minutes, complimentary."

How can a business appear in AI answers?

Getting a business into AI answers starts with claiming its complimentary record at LocalAIRegistry.com. The registry shows what ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity say about the business today and assigns its AI Score, which points to the exact signals that need work. Getting listed is complimentary, and any business can claim its record now. Being the one business AI recommends is earned over time. According to Local AI Registry's scoring data, 73% of local businesses are never recommended by AI assistants, so most owners are seeing their record for the first time.

About Local AI Registry

Local AI Registry is the first public registry of what AI assistants say about local businesses. Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Irvine, California, it covers local businesses across the United States. Any business can claim its record and get its complimentary AI Score at LocalAIRegistry.com.

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