Rockville, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - American Gene Technologies, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing AGT103-T, a one-time gene-modified T-cell therapy that is the only program to demonstrate elimination of the HIV viral reservoir in humans., is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Drew Palin MD President AGT, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 11:30 - 11:50 AM ET

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Drew Palin MD President AGT

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About American Gene Technologies

American Gene Technologies (AGT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing AGT103-T, a single-infusion gene-modified T-cell therapy and the only program to demonstrate elimination of intact HIV reservoirs in humans - sustained more than 865 days with peer-reviewed published data. With FDA Fast Track designation, 60+ patents, and $85 million raised, AGT is advancing a Phase 2 trial poised to disrupt the $40 billion annual HIV market by replacing a lifetime of medication with a one-time functional cure. The company is raising $55 million to fund the data readout.

Source: Moody Capital Solutions