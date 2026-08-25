Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of strong porphyry-style alteration (epidote, garnet) with local bornite, chalcopyrite and magnetite mineralization in hole TS26-06 at the Trek South prospect, strategically located in B.C.'s Golden Triangle adjacent to the Teck-Newmont Galore Creek porphyry copper-gold project. The presence of bornite (see photo 1), garnet, and magnetite, all of which generally form at higher temperatures, would suggest that TS26-06 is close to the source intrusion believed to centre the Trek South porphyry system. Drilling is continuing on TS26-06 and a second rig has been moved close by to help vector to the source intrusion. Drilling is expected to continue well into September. Assays are pending.

"There was real excitement in the core shack among all of us when bornite was first identified in core, along with chalcopyrite, magnetite and red garnet and some of the strongest alteration (see photo 2) we've seen to date, which is carrying on through the current drilling," said Kevin Keough, CEO. "The source intrusion for this mineralization may be deeper in this hole, or lateral to it, but we're close. We are moving our second drill to the pad adjacent to the east of hole 6 where it will commence drilling hole 7, and we are completing a pad 200 metres south of the current hole 6, from which we will drill hole 8, which will target the most intense part of the magnetic anomaly."

Drilling Discussion:

Hole TS26-06 (see Figure 1), currently at 297 metres and continuing to drill toward a target depth of 600 metres, is targeting a magnetic high anomaly which in B.C porphyry copper-gold systems would typically represent the potassically altered, magnetically positive, higher-grade intrusive core of the Trek South porphyry system.

Exploration at Trek South has been following the UBC MDRU model for BC-style porphyry Cu-Au deposits, where a somewhat "carrot shaped" porphyry intrusion fractures and alters overlying rocks (Figure 2). Drill Fence A-A' (Figure 1) bisects the length of a broad, 850 metres-long swath of highly altered bedrock in which changes believed to have been caused by an underlying porphyry intrusion are clearly visible. Associated with the altered bedrock is a bullseye magnetic high anomaly and a somewhat "wrap-around" Induced Polarization ("IP") chargeability high indicating the presence of sulphide minerals at depth.

Commencing with drill holes located at opposite ends of Drill Fence A-A', drilling has focused on determining where, along the alteration trend, the underlying "root" of the porphyry system is located. For logistical reasons, two holes (TS26-01 and TS26-02) were first drilled at the west end of Drill Fence A-A', and two holes (TS26-03 and TS26-05) were then drilled at its east end. All four holes encountered propylitic alteration with accompanying sulphides (pyrite, pyrrhotite plus minor chalcopyrite, molybdenite and sphalerite as well as scheelite) in their upper reaches, potentially indicative of an alteration halo around a porphyry system. This alteration and mineralization progressively diminishes downhole, suggesting these four early drill holes are somewhat distal to the intrusive root. On the premise that the bullseye magnetic anomaly represents the core of the porphyry system, drilling has now progressed toward the centre of this anomaly, initially with hole TS26-04 and now, with TS26-06, both shown on Figure 1.

Five holes (TS26-01/02/03/04/05) have been completed, one (TS26-06) is underway and one (TS26-07) is about to commence drilling. 2,020 metres have been drilled to date of the targeted Phase 1 total of 5,000 metres. 8 drill pads are currently in place (see Figure 1, Drill Fence A-A'). The Tahltan Nation has approved and the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals has authorized Oreterra to leave all eight of these drill pads in place over winter, rather than the 3 specified in the Company's multi-year exploration permit.

Geology Discussion

Drilling to date has intersected large packages of andesitic lapilli tuffs with local zones of andesitic breccia, as well as several metres of porphyritic and granodiorite dykes. Alteration in the andesite is comprised of irregular zones of epidote-chlorite-calcite (i.e. propylitic) ± garnet and albite, with the volcanic fragments preferentially replaced. Veinlets of a similar alteration assemblage occur, frequently crosscutting the host rock with pyrite, pyrrhotite and scheelite, along with abundant calcite-only veinlets. A small Eocene granodiorite pluton that cross-cuts this earlier propylitic alteration was intercepted in TS26-04, associated with disseminated pyrite and quartz-pyrite-molybdenite veins; this pluton is thought to be unrelated to the main 1.6 km wide epidote-garnet alteration zone and geophysical target at Trek South due to it's small size and peripheral location.

At least nine styles of mineralized veins have been identified in drilling to date. These include epidote-garnet ± calcite-quartz with bornite and chalcopyrite, various pyrrhotite-pyrite-quartz +/- scheelite veinlets, quartz veins with sulphides in the centreline, quartz veins with sulphides and scheelite on the selvages, chalcopyrite-bearing quartz veins, and pyrite-molybdenite veins. Pyrite and pyrrhotite are locally disseminated in the host rock up to 3%, commonly associated with these sulphide veinlet swarms or strong calcite ± epidote alteration. Visible molybdenite is common in the Eocene granodiorite intrusion but rare in the andesite, occurring as blebs on the selvages of quartz veins with pyrite along the vein centreline. Veinlets of quartz-pyrrhotite-pyrite ± chalcopyrite are present, associated with selvages of illite + chlorite, which crosscut the typical propylitic alteration assemblage and earlier vein sets.





Figure 1: Trek South Drill Hole Map

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Figure 2: MDRU BC Alkalic Porphyry Cu-Au Model

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Photo 1: Example of the bornite (Bn), chalcopyrite (Cp) and magnetite (Mt) seen in hole TS26-06. This sample is from 117 metres downhole. The presence of bornite, garnet, and magnetite, all of which generally form at higher temperatures, would suggest that TS26-06 is close to the source intrusion believed to centre the Trek South porphyry system.

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Photo 2: Example of the strong porphyry alteration (epidote, garnet ± magnetite) seen throughout hole TS26-06. The example below is from between 182 and 195 metres downhole. This alteration assemblage is commonly found close to the higher grade, potassically altered core of a porphyry copper-gold system.

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QA/QC

The drill holes discussed in this news release are being sampled from top to bottom by sawing the core length-wise in half with a rock saw and submitting ½ of the sawn core for gold analyses by fire assay and multi-element analyses by an initial four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry) analysis. The maximum sample length is 1.5 metres. The samples are being sent to the ALS prep facility in Terrace and laboratory in Vancouver, BC for analysis. A rigorous quality assurance and quality control program is in place in the form of alternating blanks, Certified Reference Material standards, and pulp or coarse reject duplicates inserted at every 10th position in the sample series.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Oreterra Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Oreterra Metals Corp.

Oreterra Metals Corp. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on copper and gold. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the most significant of which is the large-scale Trek South prospect, only recently revealed by glacial ice melt, located adjacent to the southeast of Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek project. Drilling at Trek South is now underway, focused within the approximately 1 X 1.6 km wide footprint of porphyry-style alteration, mineralization and Cu-Au-Ag +/- Te and W metal values exposed and sampled in bare bedrock at surface, and testing into the underlying induced polarization, magnetic and magneto-telluric anomalies. In addition, the first significant exploration work since 2007 is now planned for Oreterra's JW porphyry prospect, located 6 km northwest of Galore Creek.

Additional wholly-owned Oreterra interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Cu-Ag workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Oreterra also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC. Technical presentations on each of the Kinkaid, Scossa and Lundmark-Akow Lake properties, authored by J. Biczok, P.Geo, are available at https://www.oreterra.com/investors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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Source: Oreterra Metals Corp.