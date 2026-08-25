DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: WESTERN STYLE WALKS DOWN THE AISLE: David's Bridal and Corral Boots Partner to Bring 'Country Cool' to Brides Nationwide

The curated collection for brides, bridal parties and wedding guests blends tradition with Western-inspired fashion and trending styles, creating a look that reflects their personal style and spirit.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA AND MCALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, is walking western-inspired style down the aisle by partnering with Corral Boots to launch a curated bridal boot collection. Featuring 34 bridal cowboy boot styles , each pair of boots is handcrafted using premium materials and features intricate detailing that brings western flair to brides, bridesmaids, moms, and guests who are looking for wedding day footwear that makes a statement.

Country music, western fashion, and festival culture are influencing bridal trends and wedding styling, with "Boots under the dress" styling continuing to trend across TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram. In response, David's is partnering with the skilled artisans at Corral Boots, tapping their established legacy as the go-to bridal boot worn to rehearsal dinners, ceremonies, and dance floors across the country. This partnership creates a seamless, one-stop experience. Whether a bride begins with the gown and searches for the perfect boot to complete it, or falls in love with a pair of Corral Boots and builds her look around them, Corral x David's Bridal ensures every detail works together: beautifully, effortlessly, and on her terms.

"Today's brides are redefining what wedding style looks like, embracing individuality and creating celebrations that feel authentic to them," said Reid Bork, CRO & GM of Partnerships at David's Bridal. "Our partnership with Corral Boots allows us to offer brides another fresh and fashion-forward way to express their personal style while honoring one of the most influential trends shaping bridal fashion today. Together, we're empowering brides to truly be their authentic selves. And that includes those who are keen to do a little boot-scootin' on their big day."

Brides are always seeking ways to personalize their wedding-day look, and western-inspired footwear is emerging as a mainstream style across bridal fashion, social media, and wedding celebrations nationwide. By combining the latest styles with the ability to scale for nationwide reach, plus an established reputation within the category, David's and Corral are meeting the needs of brides who want to make modern western style a signature look for their wedding.

"Every bride deserves to feel extraordinary from head to toe," said Kae Quinonez, PR Manager for Corral Boots. "Corral has always been the boot she reaches for on her most important day-this partnership takes bridal dreams to the next level."

Crafted for the aisle and beyond, the David's and Corral Boots collection is now available at https://www.davidsbridal.com/corral-boots . The 34 unique styles range in cost from $146-$330, and give brides a new way to personalize their wedding-day style, while offering the handcrafted quality and fashion-forward styling synonymous with both David's and Corral Boots.

ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform, transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

ABOUT CORRAL BOOTS

Founded in 1999, CORRAL BOOTS prides themselves on being the creators of the western fashion boot, celebrated for blending craftsmanship, authenticity, and cutting edge fashion. With collections for men, women, and teens, Corral blends heritage boot-making with contemporary style. Available at premier western retailers nationwide and at www.corralboots.com

Corral Boots Media Contact

Kaelanne@corralboots.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/western-style-walks-down-the-aisle-davids-bridal-and-corral-boots-part-1211964